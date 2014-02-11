Shirley Temple: A Tribute

As the former child star passes away, we take a look at her quotes and tributes.

Her career started at the tender age of three, with 1934's 'Bright Eyes' being her first big break.

Over a glittering career, Temple starred in a whopping 43 feature films. She is one of a handful of stars to have shaped Hollywood.

Tributes have come rolling in for the iconic actress:

The Good Ship Lollypop has sailed today with Shirley Temple aboard a true 1 of a kind. If you don't know her.. google or YouTube her. R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) February 11, 2014

What a star, what a life. RIP Shirley Temple. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2014

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted: "Little Shirley Temple raised the spirits of a nation during the Great Depression. RIP"

Her family released the following statement: "We announce with great sadness that ambassador Shirley Temple Black, former Hollywood child star and forever 'America's little darling' peacefully passed away at her Woodside, California, home from natural causes, at the age of 85, on February 10, 2014 at 10:57pm (6.57 GMT). She was surrounded by her family and caregivers.

"We salute her for a life of remarkable achievements as an actor, as a diplomat, and most importantly as our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and adored wife for fifty-five years of the late and much-missed Charles Alden Black."

Watch Shirley sing her signature song, 'On The Good Ship Lollipop', below: