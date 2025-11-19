Shona McGarty facts: I'm A Celeb star's age, fiancé and acting career

Shona McGarty is an English actress, best known for her role in Eastenders. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

A look into Shona McGarty’s life, from her 16-year soap career to her recent break-up from fiancé David Bracken.

Shona McGarty has warmed the hearts of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! viewers since entering the famous camp for the 25th series of the show.

Parachuting into the jungle, her wild start was followed up with meaningful conversations and tearful admissions about why she decided to sign up.

The ex-EastEnders actress opened up about her ongoing mental health struggles to the other campmates, who all supported her in her journey of self-discovery.

So, as Shona tackles a brand new challenge to boost her confidence and prove she is bigger than her anxiety, we take a look at her personal life, from her acting career to her recent break-up.

Shona was born in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. Picture: Instagram/@shonabmx

Who is Shona McGarty?

Age: 34 (born 14th October 1991)

From: Borehamwood, Hertfordshire

Instagram: @shonabmx

Shona McGarty, born Shona Bernadette McGarty, is a British actress and singer from Greater London.

She turned 34-years-old just days before she arrived Down Under for her stint on I'm A Celebrity 2025.

She's best known for playing Whitney Dean in Eastenders. Picture: BBC

What is Shona McGarty famous for?

Shona is best known for playing sassy market trader Whitney Dean in EastEnders.

The award-winning actress was part of the BBC cast for almost 16 years, joining the soap as Bianca Jackson's adopted daughter in 2008.

But her final scenes were aired back in May 2024 as she decided to wave goodbye to Albert Square to explore different opportunities.

At the time, she told Fabulous magazine: "It was a really difficult decision, because it's all I've ever known. I pretty much grew up on the Square, so I feel like I'm leaving home.

"But I had to put on my big girl pants and be quite brave, because life is so short, and you feel that more and more as you get older."

She added: "There are other opportunities and areas of the industry I want to explore before I get too old! All things come to an end and this is the new chapter of my life.

"So although it was a big decision, once I’d made it, I was quite resolute that this was something I had to do."

Speaking of her decision to sign up for I'm A Celeb, she explained: "I have always wanted to do I'm A Celebrity... because I am a massive fan of the show. Now that I have left EastEnders, I want to do other things.

"I'm finding my voice and who I am away from the script and character that I grew up playing. Everyone expects me to wear massive gold hoop earrings and have a ponytail whilst eating chicken nuggets!

"But I am nothing like that. I'm looking forward to using this experience to be completely myself, which nobody has seen."

Before her stint in the jungle, Shona performed in the theatre and ventured into the music industry.

Her latest single Unapologetically Me was released last month.

Shona recently released a single called Unapologetically Me. Picture: Instagram/@shonabmx

Is Shona McGarty married?

Shona isn't married but she has been engaged twice, first to long-term partner Ryan Harris and more recently to Irish musician David Bracken.

In fact, just weeks before the ex-soap star jetted off to Australia her relationship with the guitarist, 38, broke down.

The couple, who first met through TikTok, had been together for two years and engaged for one when they announced their split.

He proposed back in July 2024 during a sweet picnic in Kensington but things soured and their romantic wedding never happened.

Shona's ex-fiancé David Bracken supported her I'm A Celeb journey. Picture: Instagram

Following their break-up, a source told the tabloids: "They are on amicable terms, but have ended their romantic relationship.

"There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career."

Proving the pair are still friends, David showed his support for Shona during I'm A Celeb by sharing a photo of himself with his ex on Instagram, writing: "Let’s go girl! You got this."