Shrek 5 release date, cast, trailer and animation changes explained

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film. Picture: Dreamworks

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film as Dreamworks release the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Zendaya.

Dreamworks have released a first look at the new Shrek film, Shrek 5, starring Mike Myers returning as the title character alongside Eddie Murphy, reprising his role of Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona.

Shrek 5 has introduced a new star to the franchise, Spiderman and Euphoria actress Zendaya, who will voice one of Fiona and Shrek's triplet, Felicia.

While fans are ecstatic to know that they'll be able to watch the new Shrek film during Christmas 2026, the animation of the beloved characters has seen some backlash as people question what has changed and, most importantly, why.

Here's everything we know about Shrek 5, from the cast and release date to animation fury from fans.

Mike Myers will return as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey - with Zendaya joining the cast as their daughter. Picture: Dreamworks

Shrek 5's release date

Shrek 5 will be released in the UK on December 18, 2026.

This comes over two years after Dreamworks confirmed a fifth instalment to the film series was on the way, in July 2024.

Shrek 5 trailer

You can watch the first look trailer for Shrek 5 here:

Shrek 5 Cast Announcement

Shrek 5 cast

The cast of Shrek 5 sees the return of Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

A new character, who was revealed in the first trailer, is one of Shrek and Fiona's triplets, Felicia, who will be voiced by Zendaya.

Here's the full confirmed cast of Shrek 5 so far:

Mike Myers as Shrek

Eddie Murphy as Donkey

Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona

Zendaya as Felicia

Shrek 5 animation explained

Following the release of the Shrek 5 trailer, fans were quick to question why the characters looked so different, pointing out Shrek and Donkey's 'tired' looks.

According to Screenrant, the changes fans have noticed in the animation of Shrek 5 are simply down to the technology Dreamworks will be using to make the film.

The last Shrek film, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010 - 15 years ago - which means the technology behind the animation will have improved.

Zendaya has joined the cast of Shrek 5, playing Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia. Picture: Getty

Where to watch all Shrek films

There are a total of four Shrek films in the franchise; Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010).

The first three films are currently streaming on Netflix, which can be watched by anyone with a subscription, while the fourth film is currently only available to rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store and Google Play.