Shrek 5 release date, cast, trailer and animation changes explained

28 February 2025, 12:05

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film
Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film. Picture: Dreamworks
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film as Dreamworks release the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Zendaya.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dreamworks have released a first look at the new Shrek film, Shrek 5, starring Mike Myers returning as the title character alongside Eddie Murphy, reprising his role of Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona.

Shrek 5 has introduced a new star to the franchise, Spiderman and Euphoria actress Zendaya, who will voice one of Fiona and Shrek's triplet, Felicia.

While fans are ecstatic to know that they'll be able to watch the new Shrek film during Christmas 2026, the animation of the beloved characters has seen some backlash as people question what has changed and, most importantly, why.

Here's everything we know about Shrek 5, from the cast and release date to animation fury from fans.

Mike Myers will return as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey - with Zendaya joining the cast as their daughter
Mike Myers will return as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey - with Zendaya joining the cast as their daughter. Picture: Dreamworks

Shrek 5's release date

Shrek 5 will be released in the UK on December 18, 2026.

This comes over two years after Dreamworks confirmed a fifth instalment to the film series was on the way, in July 2024.

Shrek 5 trailer

You can watch the first look trailer for Shrek 5 here:

Shrek 5 Cast Announcement

Shrek 5 cast

The cast of Shrek 5 sees the return of Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

A new character, who was revealed in the first trailer, is one of Shrek and Fiona's triplets, Felicia, who will be voiced by Zendaya.

Here's the full confirmed cast of Shrek 5 so far:

  • Mike Myers as Shrek
  • Eddie Murphy as Donkey
  • Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona
  • Zendaya as Felicia

Shrek 5 animation explained

Following the release of the Shrek 5 trailer, fans were quick to question why the characters looked so different, pointing out Shrek and Donkey's 'tired' looks.

According to Screenrant, the changes fans have noticed in the animation of Shrek 5 are simply down to the technology Dreamworks will be using to make the film.

The last Shrek film, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010 - 15 years ago - which means the technology behind the animation will have improved.

Zendaya has joined the cast of Shrek 5, playing Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia
Zendaya has joined the cast of Shrek 5, playing Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia. Picture: Getty

Where to watch all Shrek films

There are a total of four Shrek films in the franchise; Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007) and Shrek Forever After (2010).

The first three films are currently streaming on Netflix, which can be watched by anyone with a subscription, while the fourth film is currently only available to rent or buy from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store and Google Play.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.

Five tour 2025: Tickets, pre-sale, support acts and full list of dates and venues

Sarah Michelle Gellar pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes: Sarah Michelle Gellar leads heartfelt messages following star's death
Chris Hughes was one of the main Eggheads stars for many years

TV quiz show legend and Eggheads star Chris Hughes dies, aged 77

Gene was married twice during his life and is the father of three children

Inside Gene Hackman's family life from first wife to children

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy lived a quiet life away from the spotlight following his successful acting career

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and wife Betsy found dead at their home

Five are back!

Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

Michelle Trachtenberg in 2017

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dies, aged 39

Lithgow also opened up about this role "defining the last chapter" of his life

John Lithgow confirms he will play Dumbledore in Harry Potter TV series

Lady Gaga and Beyonce's 'Telephone' video

Lady Gaga confirms 'Telephone' sequel with potential Beyoncé return 15 years after original
Conclave is available to stream, buy or rent on a number of online platforms

Where you can watch Conclave at home: How to stream hit film

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Diversity has announced a brand new tour for 2026.

Diversity SOUL tour 2026: Dates, venues, tickets and show details revealed

The medical show could be getting a spin-off.

Call the Midwife to 'take a break' and launch spin-off, says creator

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the reports and rumours

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner has found love again with new boyfriend Toby

Gogglebox's Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend after split from partner of 10 years
Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Pitbull Party After Dark Tour 2025: Dates, venues, tickets, support act and set list

Holly Willoughby was left red-faced after being confronted by her ex on TV.

Holly Willoughby mortified after reuniting with ex-boyfriend in cringey TV stunt

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Is the next James Bond movie in the works already?

When is the next James Bond film coming out?

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

Margot Robbie rose to fame on Neighbours in 2008

Remember Margot Robbie in Neighbours?

TV & Movies

Sabrina Carpenter is a Grammy award-winning pop star and actress.

Sabrina Carpenter facts: Singer's age, hit songs, height and relationships revealed

How did the Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and their dog die?

How did Gene Hackman, his wife and dog die? What we know as daughter breaks silence

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

Demi Moore has been working as an actress for over 40 years.

Demi Moore facts: Star's age, films, husband, children and career explained

Alesha Dixon is back as a judge on Britain's Got Talent

Alesha Dixon facts: Age, where she's from, children, husband and music career revealed

Michaela Strachan in 2024

Michaela Strachan facts: Springwatch presenter's age, partner, children and career explained