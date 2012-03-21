Sienna Miller's pregnant cravings

The actress could eat brownies all day

She's always had an enviable figure, probably down to a healthy lifestyle, but Sienna Miller has revealed that she craves cake now she's pregnant.

Miller's craving is for brownies with vanilla ice-cream to be precise, and the star can't get enough of the treats.

"...All of a sudden, I've started to get cravings" says the 30 year old actress "I usually don't have a sweet tooth but these tarts i could eat all day long".

Sienna and actor boyfriend Tom Sturridge are expecting a baby in the summer, the first for both of them.

"I feel very grounded, more than ever" says Miller "It's a wonderful feeling".