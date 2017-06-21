Robbie Williams Leads Vocals As Emotional Grenfell Tower Charity Single Is Released

Simon Cowell called on a string of stars to lend their vocals for a soulful rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water".

The likes of Robbie Williams, Emeli Sande and James Arthur have all collaborated on a single to raise funds for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, which took 79 lives.

Simon Cowell called on some of music's biggest names to lend their vocals for an emotional rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon and Garfunkel, as a tribute to the victims.

On Sunday the stars were snapped heading towards a West London recording studio to record the track, after the X Factor boss received an outpouring of support from stars who offered up their help.

The single will be playing on Heart from 8am on Wednesday, and you can listen again on the Heart app, while visuals for the single are expected to be aired on ITV just before Coronation Street.

All proceeds will go to Artists for Grenfell and will be distributed via The London Community Foundation.

Taking to Twitter, Simon urged his followers to support the single and make further donations via artistsforgrenfell.com.

Tomorrow at 8am across major UK radio stations, you will be able to hear Bridge Over Troubled Water. pic.twitter.com/Bgg8u6oU4N — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 20, 2017

He wrote: "Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen." Elsewhere, Rita Ora was snapped wearing a love Grenfell t-shirt in memory of the victims. The singer, who was featured on the track, was spotted out in New York after flying into London on Sunday to record the song. Picture: Rex

Other artists who have lent their names, and their voices, to the song include Bastille, Brian May, Ella Eyre, James Blunt, Louis Tomlinson, Nile Rodgers, X Factor winner Matt Terry and recent Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

For the full list of Bridge Over Troubled Water lyrics see below:

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" [Stormzy Rap]

When you're weary, [Robbie Williams] feeling small,

[James Blunt] When tears are in [Rita Ora], your eyes [Craig David]

I will dry them all [Dan Bastille]

I'm on your side [Liam Payne]

When times get rough [Emeli Sande] And friends just can't be found [Kelly Jones]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Paloma Faith]

I will lay me down [Louis Tomlinson]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Labrinth]

I will lay me down [Jorja Smith]

WSTRN Rap

When you're down and out [Leona Lewis]

When you're on the street [Jessie J]

When evening falls so hard [James Arthur]

I will comfort you [Roger Daltrey]

I'll take your part [Ella Eyre]

When darkness comes [Anne Marie & Ella Henderson]

And pain is all around [Louisa Johnson]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Robbie Williams, All Voices]

I will lay me down [James Arthur]

Like a bridge over troubled water [Choir Solo]

I will lay me down [Rita Ora]