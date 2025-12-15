Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

15 December 2025, 17:15

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.
Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Cowell broke down on camera while filming his Netflix show, The Next Act with boyband December 10.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

The music mogul, who remained close to Liam until his passing in October last year, revealed that the heartbreaking news nearly caused him to halt filming on the six-part talent series.

In a mark of respect, Simon sent footage of the moment to Liam’s family and his ex, Cheryl Tweedy, before the episode aired last week.

The music mogul, who remained close to Liam until his passing in October last year, revealed that the heartbreaking news nearly caused him to halt filming on the six-part talent series.
Simon Cowell breaks down on camera when he hears of Liam Payne's death, on the new Netflix series The Next Act (pictured). Picture: Netflix
The Next Act follows Simon as he searches for the next big boyband, aiming to replicate the record-breaking success of One Direction, whom he discovered on The X Factor in 2010.
The Next Act follows Simon as he searches for the next big boyband, aiming to replicate the record-breaking success of One Direction, whom he discovered on The X Factor in 2010. Picture: Netflix

The Next Act follows Simon as he searches for the next big boyband, aiming to replicate the record-breaking success of One Direction, whom he discovered on The X Factor in 2010.

Speaking after the series dropped on Wednesday (December 10), Simon explained: “In the middle, there was that moment with Liam, which was just horrific. That really threw us. I was very close to him and that was hard. We almost stopped filming. I had to go away, clear my head."

He continued: “We took a break for about two weeks. Before that it had been almost every day. I sent [parts of episode three] to Liam’s parents and Cheryl to see, for obvious reasons, and I said, ‘Look, I don’t want you to just see it when it airs.’"

In a mark of respect, Simon sent footage of the moment to Liam’s family and his ex, Cheryl Tweedy, before the episode aired last week.
In a mark of respect, Simon sent footage of the moment to Liam’s family and his ex, Cheryl Tweedy, before the episode aired last week. Picture: Getty

“And so the production company sent it to them and they were fine with it. It was respectful, I think.” Liam and Cheryl, who share an eight-year-old son, Bear, remained a central presence in Simon’s thoughts during the difficult period.

Speaking on camera, Simon said of Liam: “He was just so normal and down to earth, he always had a sparkle in his eye. Everyone adored him. You don’t know how you feel about someone until you lose them. I am going to genuinely miss him.”

Filming of The Next Act had been underway almost daily since December 2023, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Simon’s intensive talent hunt.

Cowell admitted the devastating news forced him to pause and consider whether to continue.

Simon Cowell pictured with One Direction in 2010.
Simon Cowell pictured with One Direction in 2010. Picture: Getty

Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter Kamille, who helped Simon in the search for a new boyband, reflected on the moment in a Q&A with The Mirror.

“At the time he took a break from filming because it was so devastating and he needed time to process it," she said. "We were all there for each other but it was such a sad time, I think part of you’s still shaken by it."

Kamille added: "But you know what, Simon’s very strong - and he really didn’t want to let these boys down, I think he carried on for that reason.”

The result of that nationwide search is a brand-new seven-piece boyband called December 10, a group the mogul hopes will dominate the charts much like One Direction did.

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell crash her daughter's school event

Simon unveiled the new boyband, December 10, following the conclusion of Netflix's The Next Act, handpicked alongside a trusted team of industry figures — including hitmakers Pete Waterman, Savan Kotecha, and Kamille — the seven members of December 10 are now poised to begin their journey in the music world.

The members chose the name December 10 to mark the exact moment they consider the band to have been born.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb

Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Music

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more
Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities

Sharon revealed Ozzy's heartbreaking final words.

Sharon Osbourne shares Ozzy's final last words to her in heartbreaking admission

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

Ant and Dec revealed the start date for I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026.

When does I'm A Celebrity All Stars 2026 start?

TV & Movies

Ruby Wax revealed how Shona really felt about Aitch.

I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax reveals real reason Shona doesn’t fancy Aitch

TV & Movies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details revealed including special date, venue and bachelorette
Woman in an orange jumper with a pen and paper

When is the GCHQ Christmas Challenge being released? 2025 Details revealed

News

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Heart Bingo

Anna Williamson is the new brand ambassador for Heart Bingo!

Win

Ant and Dec I'm A Celebrity Cyclone

When is the I'm A Celebrity Cyclone 2025? Exact date revealed

I'm A Celebrity