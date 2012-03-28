Sinatra helps those in surgery relax

New study shows that patients undergoing surgery are helped by the crooning of Frank Sinatra.

Hits like Come Fly With Me can quell fear for patients who stay awake during surgery but need a local anaesthetic, in some cases even helping the heal them faster.



Easy listening and classical music, like Mozart or Beethoven, were the top choices for surgeons and patients taking part in the study.



Anxiety levels were measured from two groups of patients: one set with the music in the background, and one without.



What would you want to listen to?