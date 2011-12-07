Sinead O'Connor to marry for the 4th time

The "Nothing Compares To You" singer will tie the knot tomorrow

O'Connor, who admitted earlier in the year of being single and looking for a man, posted on her blog the happy news.

The Irish singer will marry boyfriend Barry Herridge on December the 8th, the same day as her 45th birthday.

The once controversial singer wrote about the impending nuptials on her blog, saying that the couple will marry in a secret location.

O'Connor has been married thrice already.

First to music producer John Reynolds, then journalist Nicholas Sommerlad and to Steve Cooney, who she wed in summer last year but divorced in April.