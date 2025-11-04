Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles in 'proudest moment' as Victoria praises 'amazing' husband

The ex-England captain was supported by his doting wife, three of his children and his parents.

The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Football legend Sir David Beckham, 50, admitted being knighted by the King was the 'proudest moment of his life'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir David Beckham received his knighthood from King Charles III today in a very special ceremony to celebrate his services to sport and charity after being selected in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The former England captain, 50, struggled to hide his emotion during the official service at Windsor Castle as he confessed he 'couldn't be prouder' to receive the prestigious honour from the Royal Family.

Dressed in a sharp dark grey suit created by his fashion designer wife, he was joined by Victoria, three of his kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and his parents, Sandra and David, for the poignant moment.

The ex-Manchester United striker spoke after the regal event, admitting he felt choked up by the experience and even revealed the King had complemented his outfit.

Sir David Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and his parents Sandra and David. Picture: Alamy

Sir David said: "I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive.

"To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty the King - the most important and the most respected institution in the world - it's quite a moment. This is without doubt my proudest moment."

When quizzed about his interaction with Charles, he added: "He was quite impressed with my suit. He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

"It was something that my wife made me. I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that's what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

He also spoke to Sky News about his "big moment", revealing he was overcome with emotion when he first found out about his knighthood.

"I cried when I first found out, and possibly for a few months after it as well," he said. "This week has been really emotional... I've not been nervous, I've just been emotional."

Joking about his new title, Sir David revealed how he now wanted his family to refer to him at home, saying: "I'm not insisting, [but] if they would like to call me Sir Dad or Sir Son, they can.

"But no, it's going to take some getting used to people saying it. It's just a huge honour."

The footballer was thrilled with his prestigious honour. Picture: Alamy

The football icon shared the incredible achievement with fans on social media, posting a video of King Charles lowering the iconic sword onto his shoulders then placing the award around his neck.

In a joint post on Instagram, the Royal Family paid tribute to Sir David with a touching post that read: "Arise, Sir David Beckham. ✨

"This morning at Windsor Castle, The King presented Sir David Beckham with a Knighthood for Services to Sport and to Charity."

It was flooded with messages of congratulations from celebrity friends including Gordon Ramsey and Joe Wicks, but perhaps the sweetest message came from his doting wife.

Read more: Harper Beckham officially joins Instagram and her first post is the cutest

The former Spice Girl shared a series of images featuring herself, David, their children and his parents as she gushed: "David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country.

"Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

"You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.

"I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx."

Sir David's middle son Romeo, 23, added: "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx Congrats Sir dad 😂 @davidbeckham."

Following the event, David took to social media to share one last message of gratitude for his knighthood.

On Tuesday afternoon, next to a snap of the special moment he shared with King Charles, he wrote: "Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this… I love you all so much and Thank You ❤️ @theroyalfamily.

"I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King.

"I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour. I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride... I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world.

"I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me... From Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United to Preston North End to Real Madrid to LA Galaxy to AC Milan to Paris Saint Germain & of course England, all the clubs I've played for, with the best managers and teammates and loyal fans who have helped me get where I am today... I'm so thankful to them all... "Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career….to represent England and captain my country was my dream at 7 years old. Football gave me everything and it also allowed me to travel from a young age."

He continued: "Travel opened my eyes to issues facing children around the world. I have been lucky to work with incredible organisations like UNICEF, the Royal Foundation and the King’s Foundation who have taught me how important it is to support children, to help them fulfil their potential and to inspire the next generation, I've also been proud to work with our Armed forces who sacrifice so much for us all...

"All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect.

"My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times… without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had.

"To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day.

"I love you all so much..."