Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles in 'proudest moment' as Victoria praises 'amazing' husband

The ex-England captain was supported by his doting wife, three of his children and his parents.

4 November 2025, 17:19

The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity.
The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Football legend Sir David Beckham, 50, admitted being knighted by the King was the 'proudest moment of his life'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir David Beckham received his knighthood from King Charles III today in a very special ceremony to celebrate his services to sport and charity after being selected in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The former England captain, 50, struggled to hide his emotion during the official service at Windsor Castle as he confessed he 'couldn't be prouder' to receive the prestigious honour from the Royal Family.

Dressed in a sharp dark grey suit created by his fashion designer wife, he was joined by Victoria, three of his kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and his parents, Sandra and David, for the poignant moment.

The ex-Manchester United striker spoke after the regal event, admitting he felt choked up by the experience and even revealed the King had complemented his outfit.

Sir David Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and his parents Sandra and David.
Sir David Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria and his parents Sandra and David. Picture: Alamy

Sir David said: "I've been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I've won and done what I've done but to receive an honour like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive.

"To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honoured by His Majesty the King - the most important and the most respected institution in the world - it's quite a moment. This is without doubt my proudest moment."

When quizzed about his interaction with Charles, he added: "He was quite impressed with my suit. He's kind of the most elegantly dressed man that I know, so he inspired quite a few of my looks over the years and he definitely inspired this look.

"It was something that my wife made me. I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, OK, that's what I want to wear, so I gave it to my wife and she did it."

He also spoke to Sky News about his "big moment", revealing he was overcome with emotion when he first found out about his knighthood.

"I cried when I first found out, and possibly for a few months after it as well," he said. "This week has been really emotional... I've not been nervous, I've just been emotional."

Joking about his new title, Sir David revealed how he now wanted his family to refer to him at home, saying: "I'm not insisting, [but] if they would like to call me Sir Dad or Sir Son, they can.

"But no, it's going to take some getting used to people saying it. It's just a huge honour."

The footballer was thrilled with his prestigious honour.
The footballer was thrilled with his prestigious honour. Picture: Alamy

The football icon shared the incredible achievement with fans on social media, posting a video of King Charles lowering the iconic sword onto his shoulders then placing the award around his neck.

In a joint post on Instagram, the Royal Family paid tribute to Sir David with a touching post that read: "Arise, Sir David Beckham. ✨

"This morning at Windsor Castle, The King presented Sir David Beckham with a Knighthood for Services to Sport and to Charity."

It was flooded with messages of congratulations from celebrity friends including Gordon Ramsey and Joe Wicks, but perhaps the sweetest message came from his doting wife.

The former Spice Girl shared a series of images featuring herself, David, their children and his parents as she gushed: "David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country.

"Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

"You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.

"I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx."

Sir David's middle son Romeo, 23, added: "No one deserves this more than you, love you so much xxx Congrats Sir dad 😂 @davidbeckham."

Following the event, David took to social media to share one last message of gratitude for his knighthood.

On Tuesday afternoon, next to a snap of the special moment he shared with King Charles, he wrote: "Finally Mum, Dad, Victoria and to my Kiddies can you believe this… I love you all so much and Thank You ❤️ @theroyalfamily.

"I can't even begin to describe what a special day it is for me today, a boy born in East London, to receive a Knighthood from His Majesty The King.

"I am truly humbled and so grateful for this honour. I have been fortunate to represent our country and I've always done that with pride... I love our Royal Family and what it means to people not just in Great Britain but around the world.

"I could never have dreamed that this would happen to me... From Ridgeway Rovers to Manchester United to Preston North End to Real Madrid to LA Galaxy to AC Milan to Paris Saint Germain & of course England, all the clubs I've played for, with the best managers and teammates and loyal fans who have helped me get where I am today... I'm so thankful to them all...  "Playing for my country will always be the proudest moment in my career….to represent England and captain my country was my dream at 7 years old. Football gave me everything and it also allowed me to travel from a young age."

He continued: "Travel opened my eyes to issues facing children around the world. I have been lucky to work with incredible organisations like UNICEF, the Royal Foundation and the King’s Foundation who have taught me how important it is to support children, to help them fulfil their potential and to inspire the next generation, I've also been proud to work with our Armed forces who sacrifice so much for us all...

"All I have ever wanted to do is to make my family proud. My parents and grandparents who were always there for me and instilled the right values of hard work and respect.

"My beautiful wife who has been by my side for the last 28 years, who has been my biggest supporter and my shoulder to cry on in tough times… without her I wouldn't have had the life I have had.

"To my beautiful children who I am so proud of and I know this is a proud and inspiring day for them as well, they are our greatest joy in life and my inspiration every single day.

"I love you all so much..."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Married at First Sight

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.

John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly

Married at First Sight

All Saints first released music in 1997

Where are All Saints members now?

Music

According to band member Geri Halliwell, the group’s origins involved dozens of hopefuls and a management company in London.

How did the Spice Girls meet? Group explain how they formed

Formed in London in 1992, the original Etneral line-up featured sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Louise Nurding (now Redknapp), and Kéllé Bryan.

What happened to Eternal and why did Louise Redknapp quit the band?

Dani Dyer has opened up about suffering a secret miscarriage before falling pregnant with her eldest child, Santiago.

Dani Dyer reveals she suffered secret miscarriage before welcoming son Santiago

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Lily Allen has revealed who Madeline is on her new album West End Girl.

Lily Allen confirms 'Madeline' identity and song meaning from album West End Girl

Music

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

Married at First Sight

Lesley explained close friend Pauline was "not okay now".

Lesley Joseph shares heartbreaking update on Pauline Quirke amid dementia battle

Celebrities

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond performed an iconic love song in the clip.

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond perform famous love song in sweet karaoke video

Celebrities

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Music

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child into the world.

Kelsey Grammer welcomes eighth child at 70 as wife Kayte gives birth

Celebrities

Melanie Blatt rose to fame in All Saints

Melanie Blatt facts: All Saints singer's age, career, husband and children revealed

Just two years after the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, Ginger Spice shocked fans and her bandmates by walking away

Why did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?

George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.

How did George Michael die? Inside story of the singer's death explained

The Celebrity Traitors final is only days away.

When is the Celebrity Traitors final? Last episode's date and time revealed

The Traitors

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed