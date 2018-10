Sir Paul McCartney to marry tomorrow

It's being reported Sir Paul McCartney will marry his fiancee Nancy Shevell in London tomorrow.

It's believed the couple will tie the knot at Westminster Register Office - in front of 30 guests - with the reception held in the former Beatle's back garden.



It'll be the 69 year old's third wedding after his wife Linda died in 1998 and his marriage to Heather Mills ended in divorce.