Sir Paul McCartney's UK dates
Just hours after getting married Sir Paul's announced some Christmas gigs in the UK. Get all the dates and ticket info.-->-->-->-->
From Abu Dhabi to the UK - Paul McCartney will bring 2011 to a spectacular close with eleven special shows across three different continents including three gigs in the UK in London, Manchester and Liverpool.
UK Dates:
- Monday 5th December: O2 Arena, London
- Monday 19th December: The MEN Arena, Manchester
- Tuesday 20th December: The Echo Arena, Liverpool
UK Tickets go on sale this Thursday (13 October) at 9am.
Paul's 'On The Run' tour is coming home and he will bring 2011 to a close with 11 special shows. Starting out with his first ever show in U.A.E at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the tour will then rock n’ roll into Europe and Russia. It concludes with a concert in Paul’s hometown of Liverpool exactly a year to the day since he played a tiny intimate show at Liverpool’s O2 Academy.
Paul is already earning something of a reputation for his extraordinary Christmas homecoming shows after a series of special UK shows last December as well as his first ever, much talked about show at London’s O2 Arena in December 2009. These new dates will also take in the O2 Arena once more.
Paul said, "Playing live is one of the most exciting parts of my job. I'm really looking forward to the next run of shows and to playing places that I have never played before with my band. I'll be starting with my first ever U.A.E concert and from there I’m on the run across Europe and Russia, before finally getting back to my hometown of Liverpool in time for Christmas. My audiences seem to get better each year and the band and I love the buzz and feedback that they give us. I can't wait to see you all for some wild nights of rock n' roll and partying"
Full tour dates:
Sunday 13th November: Grand Prix Circuit, Yas Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, U.A.E
Saturday 26th November: Futureshow Station Arena, Bologna, Italy
Sunday 27th November: Mediolanumforum, Milan, Italy
Wednesday 30th November: Omnisport Arena, Bercy, Paris, France
Thursday 1st December: Lanxess Arena, Koln, Germany
Monday 5th December: O2 Arena, London, England
Saturday 10th December: The Globen, Stockholm, Sweden
Monday 12th December: The Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland
Wednesday 14th December: The Olympinski Arena, Moscow, Russia
Monday 19th December: The MEN Arena, Manchester, England
Tuesday 20th December: The Echo Arena, Liverpool, England