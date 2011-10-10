Sir Paul McCartney's UK dates

Just hours after getting married Sir Paul's announced some Christmas gigs in the UK. Get all the dates and ticket info.

From Abu Dhabi to the UK - Paul McCartney will bring 2011 to a spectacular close with eleven special shows across three different continents including three gigs in the UK in London, Manchester and Liverpool.

UK Dates:

Monday 5th December: O2 Arena, London

Monday 19th December: The MEN Arena, Manchester

Tuesday 20th December: The Echo Arena, Liverpool

UK Tickets go on sale this Thursday (13 October) at 9am.

Paul's 'On The Run' tour is coming home and he will bring 2011 to a close with 11 special shows. Starting out with his first ever show in U.A.E at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the tour will then rock n’ roll into Europe and Russia. It concludes with a concert in Paul’s hometown of Liverpool exactly a year to the day since he played a tiny intimate show at Liverpool’s O2 Academy.

Paul is already earning something of a reputation for his extraordinary Christmas homecoming shows after a series of special UK shows last December as well as his first ever, much talked about show at London’s O2 Arena in December 2009. These new dates will also take in the O2 Arena once more.

Paul said, "Playing live is one of the most exciting parts of my job. I'm really looking forward to the next run of shows and to playing places that I have never played before with my band. I'll be starting with my first ever U.A.E concert and from there I’m on the run across Europe and Russia, before finally getting back to my hometown of Liverpool in time for Christmas. My audiences seem to get better each year and the band and I love the buzz and feedback that they give us. I can't wait to see you all for some wild nights of rock n' roll and partying"

http://www.paulmccartney.com

Full tour dates:

Sunday 13th November: Grand Prix Circuit, Yas Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi, U.A.E

Saturday 26th November: Futureshow Station Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sunday 27th November: Mediolanumforum, Milan, Italy

Wednesday 30th November: Omnisport Arena, Bercy, Paris, France

Thursday 1st December: Lanxess Arena, Koln, Germany

Monday 5th December: O2 Arena, London, England

Saturday 10th December: The Globen, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 12th December: The Hartwall Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Wednesday 14th December: The Olympinski Arena, Moscow, Russia

Monday 19th December: The MEN Arena, Manchester, England

Tuesday 20th December: The Echo Arena, Liverpool, England