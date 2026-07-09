Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry celebrates special birthday and fans are in shock

Sister Sister star Tamera Mowry has celebrated a big birthday. Picture: Tamera Mowry/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Tamera Mowry has shared her birthday milestone on social media and her fans can't believe how old she actually is.

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Sister Sister was a hilarious TV sitcom that was huge in the 90s starring identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry.

Now, nearly three decades after it first aired, star Tamera has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with fans. And she's left them in shock.

The actress filmed herself being presented with a chocolate cake with the candles '3' and '8' in them which she happily received. The first number candle is then switched to a '4' and revealed it was actually her 48th birthday.

She jokingly run away from the cake before swiftly turning around and dancing with her birthday numbers.

She wrote: "We spend so much time running from our age. Well, this year, I’m dancing with it. 48 and grateful, because every year is a gift not everyone gets to unwrap."

With many in awe of her sweet message, it was actually the fact she turned 48 that shocked most of her followers.

One fan wrote: "How!!! We were watching you on TV just yesterday Happy Birthday hun."

Agreeing she looked fabulous, another added: "Would’ve fooled me! I thought you were definitely still in your 30s."

"I was fully ready to believe you were turning 38," said another.

Tia and Tamera Mowry have grown apart in recent years but have made a pact to stay in touch. Picture: Getty

Tamera obviously shares her birthday with her twin Tia who recently confirmed they have "naturally grown apart" over the years.

In 2025, Tia spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how they're attempting to clear the air.

She said: "Yes, there’s distance. But when something is important to you… you will make time for it. We’ve made a pact with each other that we’ll reach out once per week, and that’s on Sundays.

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