SJP is prepared for Christmas

She and husband Matthew Broderick have to stay organised to ensure that Christmas runs smoothly.

In a recent interview, she reportedly said, 'I’m a huge fan [of Christmas]! Though I will say having three children makes Christmas come round very quickly each year and there is a lot of preparation.'



She went on to say 'I like to think that the children can come downstairs and have this really traditional, old-fashioned experience. And they all believe in Santa Claus still, which is really nice. I’m a working mom, so I try to set a date by which everything is done, so by 16th December every present has to be wrapped – and that way I can take it easy rather than turn into this hysterical person.'



