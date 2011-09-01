SJP reveals her very British fashion icons

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals she admires Kate Middleton and Kate Moss' fashion style

The Sex And The City star who's currently in the UK to promote her latest film, "I Don't Know How She Does It", has praised the British icons' style.

Parker, who often wore creations by home-grown designers such as the late Alexander McQueen, admitted being a fan of the English quirky style.

"British fashion is more risky" she said "but we have some emerging American designers that seem inspired in that direction".

The actress suffered a minor scare yesterday when a passer by collapsed outside Claridges Hotel, where she's been staying whilst in London.

She also revealed that she has learnt how to say "parsley" in several languages because she can't stand the ubiquitous herb.

