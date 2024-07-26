Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

26 July 2024, 18:30

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar
Snoop Dogg is a global superstar. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Snoop Dogg surprised everyone with his Olympics 2024 announcement so we take a closer look at his life including where he's from, kids, grandchildren and even his net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Snoop Dogg shocked fans when he announced he would be taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony as one of the torch bearers.

While Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Taylor Swift are all rumoured to be performing at the Opening Ceremony, one star we're guaranteed to see is rap legend Snoop Dogg.

With hits such as Gin and Juice, Drop It Like It's Hot, Sweat and California Gurls, Snoop Dogg aka Snoop Doggy Dogg aka Snoop Lion, has accumulated a large fan following over the years. With such a prolific career, many music lovers have been wanting to get to know the rap star a bit better.

So how old is Snoop Dogg, where is he from, who is his wife, does he have kids and grandchildren and what is his net worth?

Snoop Dogg will make an appearance at the 2024 Olympics
Snoop Dogg will make an appearance at the 2024 Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Snoop Dogg?

Music legend Snoop Dogg is 52-years-old and was born the 20th of October 1971, making his star sign a Libra.

He started his rap career at the age of 11, when he discovered his talent while rapping to his school peers. Speaking to the LA Times about his formative years, Snoop revealed: "When I rapped in the hallways at school I would draw such a big crowd that the principal would think there was a fight going on.

"It made me begin to realize that I had a gift. I could tell that my raps interested people and that made me interested in myself."

What is Snoop Dogg's real name?

It may not come as a surprise to learn that Snoop Dogg's real name isn't Snoop Dogg, instead he was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

His parents are Beverly Tate and Vernell Varnado, however his biological father left when he was only three-months-old. Snoop Dogg was then named after his step-father Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr.

Snoop Dogg has been in the music industry for decades
Snoop Dogg has been in the music industry for decades. Picture: Getty

Who is Snoop Dogg's wife?

Snoop is married to Shante Taylor, with the pair tying the knot in 1997. The couple are childhood sweethearts, having attended prom together in 1989.

Speaking about their connection, Shante told W Magazine in 2021: "I was there with him when he started all this. Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans.

"We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers."

How many kids does Snoop Dogg have?

The 52-year-old has four children, three of which he shares with his wife Shante, as well as a son from his relationship with Laurie Holmond.

Snoop's children with his wife are sons Cordé, 29, Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 25, while his son Julian with former partner Laurie is 26-years-old.

Speaking on Today about his bond with his kids, Snoop revealed: "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship. It's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend."

Snoop Dogg has been married to his wife since 1997. Pictured with their children Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus and Cori Broadus
Snoop Dogg has been married to his wife since 1997. Pictured with their children Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus and Cori Broadus. Picture: Getty

Does Snoop Dogg have grandchildren?

Snoop Dogg has a total of 12 grandkids and appears to have a close relationship with all of his children's kids. Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Snoop revealed the sweet name his grandchildren call him.

The 52-year-old told the story of how one of his grandkids couldn't pronounce his name, stating: "He used to call me Papa Noop, because he couldn't say Snoop, so he started calling me Papa Noop. And then as time went by, he learned how to say Snoop, so now I'm Papa Snoop."

Where is Snoop Dogg from?

Snoop Dogg was born in Long Beach, California and has strong roots with the state. He's release numerous songs speaking about California including California Gurls and California Roll.

Snoop Dogg is a rap legend
Snoop Dogg is a rap legend. Picture: Getty

Is Snoop Dogg going on tour?

According to Snoop Dogg's website, he doesn't currently have any UK tour dates coming up, however he was on tour in the USA and Canada earlier this year.

What is Snoop Dogg's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Snoop Dogg is estimated to be worth a whopping $160million. He has accumulated the majority of his wealth through his music career, as well as working with various brands over the years.

He has also starred in numerous films and TV shows, as well as founding his own production company, creating a wine brand and featuring in many video games.

