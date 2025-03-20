Watch as Snow White star Rachel Zegler puts 11-year-old interviewer at ease

20 March 2025, 12:41

Rachel Zegler's inspirational advice to our 11 year old interviewer

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Rachel Zegler, who stars as Snow White in the new Disney live-action remake, sat down with Heart's youngest interviewer to chat about the new film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rachel Zegler, 23, has been in Spain this week promoting her new film, the Disney live-action remake of Snow White, which will be out in UK cinemas on March 21.

Heart sent our youngest interviewer, 11-year-old Isla, to chat to Rachel about stepping into the iconic role and, while she was nervous, the West Side Story and Hunger Games actress was quick to put her at ease.

Together, they chatted about what it's like to be a Princess, her worst habits and which of the seven dwarves she identifies with the most.

You can watch the full interview in the player above and on Global Player now.

