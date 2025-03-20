Watch as Snow White star Rachel Zegler puts 11-year-old interviewer at ease

By Alice Dear

Rachel Zegler, who stars as Snow White in the new Disney live-action remake, sat down with Heart's youngest interviewer to chat about the new film.

Rachel Zegler, 23, has been in Spain this week promoting her new film, the Disney live-action remake of Snow White, which will be out in UK cinemas on March 21.

Heart sent our youngest interviewer, 11-year-old Isla, to chat to Rachel about stepping into the iconic role and, while she was nervous, the West Side Story and Hunger Games actress was quick to put her at ease.

Together, they chatted about what it's like to be a Princess, her worst habits and which of the seven dwarves she identifies with the most.

