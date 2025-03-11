Soccer Aid 2025: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets

11 March 2025, 16:51

Soccer Aid has enlisted some of showbiz's biggest names for 2025
Soccer Aid has enlisted some of showbiz's biggest names for 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

By Zoe Adams

Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney have joined the teams for 2025's Soccer Aid but what exactly is the event? And how much are tickets? Here's all the latest information.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Soccer Aid 2025 is back for another year and so far celebrities from Tyson Fury to Wayne Rooney have already joined the line up for this year's football teams.

A day when showbiz faces and professional football players join forces to play on the England or World XI squad to raise important funds for charity UNICEF.

A big event on the summer calendar, a date has now been confirmed with tickets already on sale for anyone who wants to come and watch their favourite superstar in one of the biggest football matches of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2025 from the line up, how much tickets are and what time kick off will be.

Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney have signed up as coaches for the teams this year
Tyson Fury and Wayne Rooney have signed up as coaches for the teams this year. Picture: Shutterstock

What is Soccer Aid 2025?

Created by Robbie Williams himself, Soccer Aid is a charity event that brings together some of the most famous faces from sport, showbiz, TV and more to raise money for UNICEF. The aim is to 'protect play for every child'.

Taking place at Manchester United's football ground of Old Trafford, the event is also televised across ITV.

The money raised from ticket sales and donation goes towards delivering vital help for children across the world.

What is the Soccer Aid 2025 line up?

The teams are made up of some of the biggest names from the past 12 months as well as some professional football players too. This includes from international teams, the Lioness girls and the England squad.

For this year there are still plenty more names to be come but the confirmed line up so far is:

Management and coaches

  • Tyson Fury
  • Wayne Rooney
  • David James
  • Vicky McClure
  • Harry Redknapp

Players

  • Steven Bartlett (Diary of a CEO)
  • Leonardo Bonucci (Football player)
  • Alex Brooker (TV presenter)
  • Jermain Defoe (Football player)
  • Diamond (Gladiators)
  • Toni Duggan (Football player)
  • Mo Farah (Olympic athelete)
  • Angry Ginge (YouTube star)
  • Tom Grennan (Singer)
  • Joe Hart (Football player)
  • Steph Houghton (Football player)
  • Kaylyn Kyle (Football player)
  • Paddy McGuiness (TV personality)
  • Gary Neville (Football player)
  • Nadia Nadim (Football player)
  • Lee Mack (Comedian)
  • Paul Scholes (Football player)
  • Jill Scott (Football player)
  • Sam Thompson (Showbiz personality)
  • Louis Tomlinson (One Direction)
  • Sam Quek (Olympic athlete)

The celebrities will be split into two teams, England, and World XI.

Vicky McClure is also joining the Soccer Aid fun for 2025
Vicky McClure is also joining the Soccer Aid fun for 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

What date is Soccer Aid 2025 and what time is kick off?

This year, the doors to Old Trafford will open to Soccer Aid on Sunday, June 15th with the official kick off at 19:30.

Where can you buy Soccer Aid 2025 tickets and how much are they?

Tickets are available to buy now via the Soccer Aid website and at See Tickets. Prices vary depending on where you want to sit in the stadium but begin at £20 for an adult and £10 for a child (under 16).

Prices go up to £90 and adult and child for more premium seats. Admin fees will also be applied.

