Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs). Picture: Soccer Aid Media

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt, Tom Hiddleston and Olly Murs lead the all-star line-up as Soccer Aid for UNICEF celebrates its 20th anniversary at London Stadium this May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match, and this year’s line-up could fill both Wembley and the West End.

Organisers have confirmed Robbie Williams, Usain Bolt, Tom Hiddleston, Wayne Rooney, Olly Murs and Paddy McGuinness will be among the 33 players taking part.

The world’s biggest celebrity football match will kick off at London Stadium on Sunday, May 31, bringing together famous faces from sport, music, and entertainment.

The 2026 Soccer Aid line-up includes (L to R): Owen Cooper, Robbie Williams, presenetrs Alex Scott and Dermor O'Leary, Wayne Rooney and Usain Bolt. Picture: Soccer Aid Media

Joining the all-star teams are Damson Idris, Joe Marler, GK Barry, Owen Cooper, Gladiators’ Nitro, and Angry Ginge, each making their Soccer Aid debut.

They’ll line up alongside returning legends Leonardo Bonucci, Jermain Defoe, Jill Scott, and Theo Walcott, as England take on the World XI in support of UNICEF.

The game, which airs live on ITV1 and ITVX, celebrates two decades of Soccer Aid, which has raised more than £121 million for UNICEF since it was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006.

Joining the all-star teams are Wayne Rooney (left) and Owen Cooper (right). Picture: Soccer Aid Media

Robbie Williams will manage the England side this year, facing off against Usain Bolt, who takes charge of the World XI team.

Robbie said: “I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of Soccer Aid for UNICEF. It’s one of the most important things to me.

"Last year raised more money than ever — and I hope we can break the record again this year.”

Soccer Aid 2026's line-up includes Tom Hiddlestone (left) and Usain Bolt (right). Picture: Soccer Aid Media

Usain Bolt was equally confident ahead of his return to the Olympic stadium where he won three gold medals in 2012.

“Everyone knows my record at the London Stadium,” he teased. “See you in May, Robbie.”

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston will make his third Soccer Aid appearance, while singer Olly Murs returns after knee surgery.

Olly Murs (left) and Damson Idris (right) are confirmed to be playing in the charity match. Picture: Soccer Aid Media

Robbie Williams said: “I’m incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of Soccer Aid for UNICEF. It’s one of the most important things to me.". Picture: Getty

“I love everything about Soccer Aid,” Olly Murs said. “Raising money for such an amazing cause is by far the best part.”

Adolescence actor Owen Cooper becomes the youngest player ever at just 16. “I wasn’t even born when the first Soccer Aid took place,” he said.

Other debutants include Snowfall actor Damson Idris, rugby player Joe Marler, I’m a Celebrity finalist Jordan North, and comedian GK Barry, who joked she’s “ready to embarrass herself for charity.”

This year’s fixture will mark 20 years of Soccer Aid, with a special half-time show and a pre-game fan zone for ticket holders (Sam Thompson and Tom Greenan pictured in the 2025 match). Picture: Getty

This year’s fixture will mark 20 years of Soccer Aid, with a special half-time show and a pre-game fan zone for ticket holders.

The match will be hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott, and fans should expect a typical late-afternoon or early-evening start, similar to previous years, but the exact kickoff time has not yet been announced.

Since its launch, the event has united stars and football legends to raise funds for children around the world.

Five reveal what fans can expect from their upcoming tour

Money raised helps UNICEF deliver clean water, healthcare, education and safe spaces to play for children living in crisis.

UNICEF UK CEO Philip Goodwin said: “For twenty years, Soccer Aid has united fans, players and communities around one shared goal, to make sure every child can grow up safe, healthy and able to play. Every ticket bought helps protect play for children everywhere.”

Tickets are on sale now at socceraid.org.uk/tickets, with adult seats from £20 and junior tickets from £10.