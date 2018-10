Solo career over for Gwen Stefani

Singer is back with No Doubt full-time

Her solo project went on for longer than indeed, said Gwen Stefani.

"That was a moment in time," said the musician and mum of two to Entertainment Weekly"It went on a little longer than we all thought it would, because it was inspired and you have to go with wherever you're at in that time in your life".

Stefani is now back with No Doubt full-time and the band will announce their upcoming plans this Friday.