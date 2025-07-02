Sonay Kartal's age, net worth, boyfriend, height and Instagram revealed

Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player
Sonay Kartal is a British tennis player. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Sonay Kartal, where is she from, who is her boyfriend, how tall is she, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Sonay Kartal is storming her way through Wimbledon 2025 as she takes battles her way through the competition alongside fierce competitors Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka.

A dark horse in the competition, Sonay's first round win at Wimbledon saw her move into the second stage of the competition, meaning she is ever closer to winning the incredible prize money.

As we watch her sporting career unfold on screen, it's time to get to know more about Sonay's life away from the court.

Here is everything you need to know about Sonay Kartal including her age, where she's from, her boyfriend, net worth and Instagram.

Sonay Kartal is taking part in Wimbledon 2025
Sonay Kartal is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Sonay Kartal?

Sonay was born on October 28 2001 and celebrated her 23rd birthday in 2024. Despite her young age Sonay has managed to carve out a successful tennis career, winning the Jasmin Open in Tunisia in 2024 and 14 ITF titles over the years.

Where is Sonay Kartal from?

The tennis ace was born in Sidcup but currently lives in Brighton and Hove where she trains at Pavilion & Avenue tennis club.

Speaking about her childhood love of tennis, Sonay told LTA: "I have got an older brother and he used to play just for fun and I just used to sit on the grass and watch him play, and that’s how it all began."

Sonay Kartal is an up-and-coming British tennis players
Sonay Kartal is an up-and-coming British tennis players. Picture: Getty

What is Sonay Kartal's net worth?

Rising star Sonay is estimated to be worth between $1.2million and $1.5million according to Birmingham Journal. This amount has been accumulated though Sonay's various tennis wins as well as her brand partnerships with Morgan Stanley, Gillette Venus, and Corpay.

Who is Sonay Kartal's boyfriend?

Sonay is in a relationship with Luke Ogborn, who has been supporting her at Wimbledon. Following her first round win, Luke wrote on social media: "I don't think I could be any more proud of you. Onto the third round. Love you champ."

Sonay Kartal is hoping to go all the way in Wimbledon 2025
Sonay Kartal is hoping to go all the way in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Sonay Kartal's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sonay on Instagram @sonay__kartal where she often shares images of her tennis career and travels abroad.

How tall is Sonay Kartal?

Tennis star Sonay is 5ft 4in or 1.63m tall, making her slightly shorter than Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 7in and the same height as Jasmine Paolini who is also 5ft 4in.

