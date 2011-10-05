We'd sound like Gaga, say Steps

Steps say their music would be like the "Alejandro" singer if they released new material

The band, who have recently reformed and are starring in a reality TV show on Sky Living, have said that if they were to release a single now they would sound just like Lady Gaga.

"H said GaGa's 'Judas' could have been a Steps song - if you take away the imagery and just listen to the chorus." said Lee Latchford-Evans to Digital Spy.

"Also 'Edge of Glory' could have been one." continued Latchford-Evans "We're not saying we influenced GaGa, but I think that's where we would see ourselves musically if we released a song today."