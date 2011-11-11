Special Shakira tribute

Some of music's biggest stars have gathered at a special event to pay tribute to Shakira.

She was given the 2011 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award at the concert in Las Vegas.



There was an emotional end to the evening for the 34 year old when her dad sang a father-daughter tribute, called "My Pretty Girl," often heard at Hispanic weddings and birthday parties.

Black Eyed Peas rapper Taboo was there to toast the star. Shakira is the youngest winner of the award which has also gone to the likes of Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana and Gloria Estefan.



On Tuesday Shakira, became the first Colombian to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.