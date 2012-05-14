The Spice Girls to attend 'Viva Forever' opening night

Musical writer Jennifer Saunders has confirmed band will reunite at premiere night

"I'm really looking forward to the first night which should happen by the end of the year" said Saunders "All of the Spice Girls should be there."

The comedienne and writer also confirmed that the musical is not about the girl band, but will feature the Spice Girls' songs.

"(the musical) It's called 'Viva Forever' and follows the fortunes of four members of a band with songs by the Spice Girls. But it's not about the Spice Girls any more than 'Mamma Mia!' was about Abba".