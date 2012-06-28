Spice Girls to auction off iconic outfits

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Heart's very own Emma Bunton are auctioning some of their most famous costumes for charity.

From platform shoes to Union Jack dresses, the Spice Girls influenced a generation's clothes at the peak of Girl Power.

Now, the former girl band will have those outfits for sale to coincide with the December launch of their new musical Viva Forever! in London's West End.



'I’ve got all my costumes still. I can’t wait for Harper to grow a little so she can have some,' explained Victoria. 'But the rest I’d like to put up for charity, I think it would be a fantastic thing to do.



'Everything we did at the time was great, it really was great,' beamed Victoria. 'We watched a little video Geri put together and I think we were nearly all brought to tears.'

Items on sale will include Mel C's sporty tracksuits, Emma's babydoll dresses, Geri's raunchy mini-dresses and the girls' wedge trainers that they named 'the Buffalo shoes'.