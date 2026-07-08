Spice Girls Day: Emma Bunton celebrates 30 years since 'Wannabe': How to listen and watch

8 July 2026, 09:41

Spice Girls Day on Heart
Spice Girls Day on Heart. Picture: Heart/Global
Heart

By Heart

It's officially Spice Girls Day on Heart!

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To celebrate 30 years of the world's most iconic girl group, Baby Spice herself Emma Bunton will host an exclusive Spice Girls Day show on Heart to celebrate 30 years of 'Wannabe'!

Emma revealed the special broadcast during her Sunday show, sharing the news with listeners ahead of the iconic anniversary.

Emma takes over the evening slot tonight (July 8) for an exclusive celebration, featuring memories, messages and lots of Spice Girls songs!

And she won't be alone...

Listen to Emma Bunton - Celebrating 30 Years of the Spice Girls from 7pm on DAB+, smart speaker and Global Player.

You can also watch highlights from the show on YouTube and Global Player.

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