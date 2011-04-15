Spice Girls design t-shirt for charity

The tee is in aid of theatre company

Victoria, Emma, Mel B, Mel C and Geri have got together with the Hard Rock Café to design a t-shirt to help raise funds for Chickenshed Theatre, a charitable organisation that runs acting courses for kids.

The girls have created a t-shirt decorated with butterflies and their autographs.

"I've been a big supporter of the Chickenshed Theatre Company for a while now" said Emma Bunton"it's great news that they have teamed up with Hard Rock Café to launch a Spice Girls T-Shirt."

The t-shirt can be purchased from The Hard Rock Café.