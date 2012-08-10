The Spice Girls rehearse for Olympic show

The Spice Girls have been photographed rehearsing for their rumoured performance at the Olympic Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

The Spice Girls are the best-selling female group in history, shifting a staggering 75 million records worldwide and becoming a global phenomenon at the peak of their powers in the 1990s.

Now, Girl Power is back again, as photos of the group rehearsing for their alleged appearance at the Olympics closing ceremony have surfaced. Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Halliwell however have yet to confirm that they will be performing at the event.

George Michael though has confirmed that he will be performing at the concert this week in what promises to be a fitting end to an incredible Olympics.

See the Spice Girls rehearse below: