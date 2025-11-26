Are the Spice Girls reuniting for their 30th anniversary in 2026?

Speculation is mounting that all five members of the Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, may join forces in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

All the hints and clues that suggest Victoria Beckham could be joining the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary reunion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Spice Girls, one of the most iconic pop groups of the 1990s, have been dropping hints that a reunion could be on the horizon to mark their 30th anniversary.

While the group has come together for special events and tours before, speculation is mounting that all five members, including Victoria Beckham, may once again join forces in 2026.

Victoria, 51, has long been the member most reluctant to perform with the group, famously skipping the 2019 reunion tour to focus on her family and fashion empire.

However, recent signs suggest that Posh Spice may finally be ready to step back into the spotlight.

The Spice Girls, one of the most iconic pop groups of the 1990s, have been dropping hints that a reunion could be on the horizon. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, she released a viral acoustic video of herself singing the Spice Girls' 'Viva Forever' alongside her 20-year-old son, Cruz, who played guitar.

The performance sparked a flood of fan praise online, and set the reunion rumour-mill in overdrive when Melanie C to commented, “Love this. Getting a head start on rehearsals.”

Mel C confirmed that reunion talks are in progress. Appearing on Good Morning America, she said, “I remain optimistic.

"It’s our thirtieth anniversary next year. We’re talking and seeing what opportunities are out there. We feel so precious about it, we want to make sure it’s the right thing and agree on the right thing.”

Emma Bunton and Mel B are ready for the Spice Girls to go back on tour!

The 51-year-old singer also reflected on the group’s legacy and the multi-generational fanbase that continues to celebrate the Spice Girls’ music.

“We’re just so proud of the legacy that we have, and we have fans now from new generations who are just loving the Spice Girls, so I would like to get back on stage with the girls,” she added.

“We’re talking and we’re seeing what opportunities are out there. The thing that stops us is we feel so precious about it, we want to make sure it’s the right thing and agree on the right thing.”

For music fans, the summer of 2025 was dominated by the historic Oasis reunion tour, which saw brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher perform together for the first time in 16 years.

Victoria Beckham attended one of the Wembley Stadium shows with her husband David and their children, sharing a clip of David enjoying the concert and tagging her former bandmates with the caption, “Tempting…”

The Spice Girls have reunited several times since Geri Halliwell left the group in 1998, reportedly due to creative differences.

In 2007, all five members came together for the Return of the Spice Girls tour, performing to sold-out arenas across the UK and internationally.

They reunited again in 2012 for the London Olympics closing ceremony, performing hits including 'Wannabe' and 'Spice Up Your Life'.

Their most recent UK reunion tour in 2019 grossed an estimated £55 million. Picture: Getty

Their most recent UK reunion tour in 2019 featured four members — Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Horner, and Melanie C — with sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium and grossing an estimated £55 million.

Family members also joined the band on stage during some performances, however Victoria Beckham has typically opted out of these reunions, citing family commitments and her fashion career.

Regarding the 2019 tour, Victoria told Vogue Germany: “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again. I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.”

However, her recent acoustic duet with her son Cruz has sparked speculation that she may be open to performing again...