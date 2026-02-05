The Spice Girls reunite in viral video with Cruz Beckham

By Zoe Adams

Cruz Beckham teases 'something exciting' as he recreates his video with Victoria Beckham with even more Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham's youngest son Cruz knows how to create a viral video, especially when he has four Spice Girls in his home.

At the end of 2025, Posh Spice and her son took over the internet with their laid-back rendition of 'Viva Forever' and now, he's recreated it again, but with extra spice.

Gathering four out of five Spice Girls in his home - Victoria, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel C - Cruz grabbed his guitar for another chilled take on the hit song from the band.

Uploading it to Instagram, it wasn't long before the short clip got tens of thousands of likes and comments, taking it viral.

Cruz, who is also going on tour this year, captioned it: "I think i found my openers… you think they have potential? something exciting coming later today ;) keep an eye out and get involved."

Fans were calling it "the best thing on the internet today", with many hoping this meant news of a Spice Girls reunion was coming imminently.

Victoria's son Romeo Beckham also jokingly commented: "Sounds like they’ve done something like this before."

In the video we see the four Spice Girls harmonising around Victoria's table while Cruz played his guitar. We also see his very excited girlfriend witness the amazing moment.

Rumours of a 30th reunion for Emma, Victoria, Mel C, Mel B and Geri have been swirling and Sporty Spice herself even exclusively hinted to Heart it could be on the horizon for 2026.

"I keep reading the papers about this Spice Girls reunion,” Amanda began when Mel C came in for an interview. “It's 30 years coming up, and there has to be a reunion, surely?"

The Spice Girls will mark the 30th anniversary of hit single 'Wannabe' in 2026. Picture: Getty

Mel smiled: "Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us... so she has to have that experience."

The girls also reunited earlier this year to celebrate Baby Spice's 50th birthday.

Mel C added: "We missed Melanie B – she wasn’t there, sadly – but the four of us, the rest of us, were there, and it was so lovely. And you know what it’s like. It was a big birthday. So you feel very nostalgic.

"So we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time. And I’m always keeping my fingers crossed."

