Spice Girls to release never-before-heard music on Singles Collection to mark 30th anniversary

10 September 2026, 16:48 | Updated: 10 September 2026, 16:50

The Spice Girls are marking 30 years since the release of their iconic debut album Spice with a major new collection
The Spice Girls are marking 30 years since the release of their iconic debut album Spice with a major new collection. Picture: Rankin/Spice Girls

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years of Spice with a huge new collection featuring rare tracks, B-sides and previously unreleased recordings.

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The Spice Girls are marking 30 years since the release of their iconic debut album Spice with a major new collection bringing together their singles, B-sides and previously unreleased recordings.

The Singles Collection will be released on November 6, with fans able to choose between two limited-edition 14-disc box sets: one on coloured 7-inch vinyl and another on CD.

The collection celebrates the extraordinary run of hits that saw 1996 turn five unknown British singers into one of the biggest pop groups in the world.

The collection celebrates the extraordinary run of hits that saw 1996 turn five unknown British singers into one of the biggest pop groups in the world.
The collection celebrates the extraordinary run of hits that saw 1996 turn five unknown British singers into one of the biggest pop groups in the world. Picture: Getty

From 'Wannabe' and 'Say You'll Be There' to 'Spice Up Your Life', 'Stop', 'Viva Forever' and 'Holler', the box sets bring together the group's singles alongside their original B-sides and a selection of rare mixes.

And there's a particularly exciting treat for longtime Spice Girls fans, with previously unreleased material included in both editions.

Among the archive recordings is 'Do You Think About Me', described as one of the group's earliest demos, which will be officially released for the first time.

The CD version goes even further, featuring a dedicated bonus disc containing four previously unreleased recordings.

The 7-inch collection, meanwhile, will contain 14 individually coloured vinyl records, with each single paired with its original lead B-side and housed in its original artwork sleeve.

From 'Wannabe' and 'Say You'll Be There' to 'Spice Up Your Life', 'Stop', 'Viva Forever' and 'Holler', the box sets bring together the group's singles alongside their original B-sides and a selection of rare mixes.
From 'Wannabe' and 'Say You'll Be There' to 'Spice Up Your Life', 'Stop', 'Viva Forever' and 'Holler', the box sets bring together the group's singles alongside their original B-sides and a selection of rare mixes. Picture: Spice Girls

The collection also includes bonus material such as 'Step To Me' and 'Tell Me Why', as well as a 30th anniversary acrylic charm, collectible art cards and a numbered card.

Both editions come with a booklet featuring brand new messages from all five Spice Girls — giving fans a rare opportunity to hear from the group as they look back on their remarkable legacy.

The anniversary arrives three decades after Spice was released and became a global phenomenon.

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisolm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton exploded onto the music scene in 1996 with 'Wannabe', which topped the charts in 37 countries and helped launch the worldwide "Girl Power" movement.

(L to R) Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisolm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton exploded onto the music scene in 1996 with 'Wannabe'.
(L to R) Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisolm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton exploded onto the music scene in 1996 with 'Wannabe'. Picture: Getty

The Spice Girls would go on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide, cementing their place among the most successful groups in music history.

Their debut album became the best-selling album by a girl group, while the band's singles and distinctive personalities made them cultural icons far beyond the world of pop music.

The CD set contains 160 tracks across its 14 discs, including original singles, complete B-sides, remixes, live recordings, karaoke versions and demos.

Emma Bunton and Melanie C want a Spice Girls reunion!

For collectors, the vinyl edition offers a visual celebration of the band's catalogue, with 14 coloured records and 14 original sleeves packaged in a handbag-inspired box finished with white holographic gloss and matt black foil.

Thirty years after the Spice Girls first burst onto the scene, The Singles Collection offers fans the chance to revisit the hits that defined a generation, alongside a few gems that have never been heard before.

The Singles Collection will be released on November 6 and is available to pre-order now.

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