Spice World Is Coming Back To Cinemas After 20 Years!

People are finally realising that boot camp with Michael Barrymore and Geri stumbling across aliens in the woods, really is cinematic excellence.

Spice Girls fans might want to hold onto their union jack knickers because their life is about to get spiced up in a big way.

1997 was a great year for many reasons but for most people, it brings back memories of Spice Mania, which in addition to magazine poster pull-outs and bobble-headed dolls included the Spice World The Movie.

The blockbuster still holds a special place in our hearts, so you can imagine our joy when we found out that it's set to hit cinema screens once again to celebrate its 20th anniversary! (yes, it's actually been 20 years)

A Spice Girls fan page has organised a string of screenings across the UK on September 29 to mark two decades since the film’s release.

The Spice Girls News fan page wrote: ‘Our very special announcement is that we have organised for a 20th-anniversary screening of Spice World The Movie to be shown at a cinema near you on FRIDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 2017. At the moment this is just for cinemas in the UK but we are hoping to organise something for fans across the world soon.’

With tickets starting from as little as £5, fans can relieve Emma, Victoria, Mel B, Mel C and Geri misadventures as they prepare for a big concert at the Royal Albert Hall much to the dismay of their long-suffering tour manager.

The screenings are at various Odeons and Vue cinemas across the UK, so you’re sure to find a place close to you!

