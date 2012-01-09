Spielberg: Daughter made me do War Horse

Steven Spielberg has reportedly revealed that his daughter begged him to make War Horse for her.

War Horse, adapted from a play of the same name, is set during World War I. It follows a young boy who decides to enlist in the army after his beloved horse is sold to the cavalry. One of Spielberg’s daughters loves horses and convinced him to direct the film.

‘My daughter said, “You have to make War Horse. You have to make it for me,”’ Spielberg reportedly admitted.

War Horse is released in the UK on 13th January.