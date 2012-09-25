Spike Lee on Michael Jackson's Bad

Director Spike Lee talks about the one and only Michael Jackson, and his upcoming documentary on his 1987 album Bad.

The King of Pop, Jackson emphatically followed up the success of 1982's Thriller with Bad. Released in 1987, Bad went on to ship around 45 million copies worldwide.

It was the first album in history to produce five consecutive Number One singles including the title track, I Just Can't Stop Loving You and Man In The Mirror.



To coincide with the release of Bad 25, a special anniversary edition with unreleased material and footage, Lee has directed a documentary on the late pop icon.



Speaking to the Sun, Spike said: [The people who worked on Bad] said it was the best time of their lives and they knew they were working with someone great.



'The funniest [person interviewed] to me was Kanye West, he’s hilarious,' says Do the Right Thing director Lee.



