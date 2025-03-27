Stacey Solomon admits ‘we’re not a perfect couple’ as she opens up about arguments with Joe Swash

27 March 2025, 11:46

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren&squot;t the "perfect couple"
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren't the "perfect couple". Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

After allowing cameras into Pickle Cottage for their new reality TV show, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have made a candid confession about their marriage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 35, has opened up about her marriage to Joe Swash, 43, after admitting they're "not the perfect couple."

As fans get ready to watch their brand new realty TV show Stacey & Joe on April 1st, the mother-of-five has spoken out about her marriage, after revealing she and Joe have argued in the past.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter told The Sun: "I think in terms of what we've learned by each other is that there's things that - we're not a perfect couple."

Stacey added: "We've never said we're a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn't happen often."

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have spoken out regarding their marriage
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have spoken out regarding their marriage. Picture: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff

She continued: "You might go to see somebody and talk through your relationship and everything, and they might give you advice, but you never get to first hand witness when you're having bickering between each other, where that comes from, where it starts, where it ends.

"And we found that really interesting, haven't we? Because we think that there's definitely things in our communication where we're like, wow, we could do that better.

"It makes you reflect more, which I think has been a positive, but also a really eye opening thing."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's marriage will be documented on Stacey & Joe
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's marriage will be documented on Stacey & Joe. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Joe then stated: "Yeah, and also I feel like it's our responsibility if we're going to open up our doors to people and see our life.

"So many people represent their lives as being so perfect on Instagram and stuff like that.

"It was our responsibility to show the real, the highs and the lows, you know, it's not all bed of roses.

"Sometimes we argue and that's got to be shown as well. So we hope that we've done that."

Watch the Stacey & Joe trailer here:

Stacey & Joe first look trailer

The ex-EastEnders actor then revealed the impact the couple's children have on their disagreements, saying: "You know, our family and our kids are our complete priority. So sometimes we'll have an argument and we haven't got the time to move.

"We haven't got time to deal with it because one of the kids has dropped the phone down the toilet or something. So a lot of time we move on.

"But we understand that as a couple that, you know, we're making sacrifices as a couple because we've got this amazing family that we need to prioritise."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are raising their children together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are raising their children together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The new series Stacey & Joe will see the couple open the doors to Pickle Cottage and invite cameras in to witness their daily lives with kids Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two.

While Stacey is also step-mum to Joe's 17-year-old son Harry, he is not expected to take part in the show.

