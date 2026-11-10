Stacey Solomon facts: Age, husband, children and career revealed

10 November 2026, 17:07 | Updated: 10 November 2026, 17:10

Stacey Solomon has become one of Britain's best-loved television personalities, having first found fame on The X Factor.
Stacey Solomon has become one of Britain's best-loved television personalities. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

How old is Stacey Solomon, how did she become famous and who are her husband and children? Here's everything you need to know including her net worth.

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Stacey Solomon has become one of Britain's best-loved television personalities, having first found fame on The X Factor before going on to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Stacey has since established herself as a successful presenter, appearing on shows including Sort Your Life Out and Renovation Rescue, while also building a huge following on social media.

Away from television, the star regularly shares glimpses into family life with her husband Joe Swash and their five children.

Now, Stacey is preparing to return to screens with the third series of her BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe.

The new series comes as the family settles into a new home after leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage in Essex.

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey, including her age, career, husband, children and net worth.

Stacey Solomon is taking part in the reality show Stacey & Joe
Stacey Solomon is taking part in the third series of her reality show Stacey & Joe. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Who is Stacey Solomon and how old is she?

Age: 37

Date of birth: October 4, 1989

From: Dagenham, Essex

Instagram: @staceysolomon

Born in Dagenham, Essex, Stacey has spoken candidly about becoming a mother at a young age and the challenges she faced growing up.

She was just a teenager when she fell pregnant with her first child, Zachary, and has previously admitted feeling "out of control" and out of her depth as a teenage mum.

Writing in her book Tap To Tidy, Stacey reflected on the experience, saying: "At a young age - I was just 17 when I became a mum myself."

"That meant there was me, my brother, my sister, my baby son, Zachary, and my mum all living in one small house, with no space to be messy. As such a young mum, I felt completely out of control and out of my depth.

"I had no idea what the h*** I was doing; it felt like all my decisions had been made for me and there was nothing I could do about that."

Stacey Solomon was a contestant on The X Factor in 2009.
Stacey Solomon was a contestant on The X Factor in 2009 . Picture: Getty

How did Stacey Solomon become famous?

Stacey first came to public attention when she auditioned for The X Factor in 2009 at 19-years-old.

She impressed judges and viewers with her singing voice and went on to reach the live final, finishing in third place behind Joe McElderry and Olly Murs.

The following year, Stacey appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, where she was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2010.

Her bubbly personality and sense of humour helped make her a firm favourite with viewers, paving the way for a successful television career.

Since then, she has presented a number of programmes, including Sort Your Life Out, Renovation Rescue, as well as Loose Women and as a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent.

Watch Stacey Solomon's 2009 X Factor audition:

Stacey Solomon's voice makes Simon MELT! | Audition | Series 6 | The X Factor UK

What is Stacey Solomon's net worth?

There are no exact figures surrounding Stacey's net worth but it's estimated to be around £10million.

This is largely down to the success of her TV shows but she's also carried out impressive brand collaborations, released books as well as her business investments including hair and body brand Rehab.

Who is Stacey Solomon's husband?

Stacey is married to former EastEnders actor and television presenter Joe Swash.

The couple first met when Stacey appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010, although their relationship did not begin until several years later.

They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in December 2020.

In July 2022, Stacey and Joe tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at their family home, Pickle Cottage, surrounded by friends and family.

The pair have since become one of Britain's most recognisable celebrity couples, regularly sharing their family life on social media and television.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have filmed their first ever reality TV show
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have their own reality TV show alongside their children. Picture: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff

Where does Stacey Solomon live and what is her new house?

Stacey and Joe have recently moved out of their much-loved family home, Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

The couple announced in September 2026 they were leaving the property after five years, having originally moved in during 2021.

The Grade II-listed Tudor-style cottage became well known to fans, with Stacey regularly documenting her renovation projects and DIY transformations on Instagram.

The presenter admitted leaving was an emotional decision, explaining the family had made so many memories there.

However, Stacey and Joe have now bought a new property further out, which they hope will give their growing family more space.

Stacey has already given fans a first glimpse of the new property, sharing a family photograph outside the house with the caption: "Home is wherever I'm with you… Pickle Project, Here We Go."

Who are Stacey Solomon's children?

Stacey is a mum of five and stepmum to Joe's eldest son, Harry.

She shares her eldest son, Zachary, with her former partner Dean Cox, while her second son, Leighton, is from her previous relationship with Aaron Barnham.

Stacey and Joe share three children together: Rex, born in 2019, daughter Rose, born in 2021, and their youngest daughter Belle, born in February 2023.

Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship, making theirs a blended family.

Stacey frequently shares photographs and videos of the children on Instagram, although she also gives followers an insight into the realities of raising a large family.

Stacey is a mum of five and stepmum to Joe's eldest son, Harry.
Stacey Solomon is a mum of five and stepmum to Joe's eldest son, Harry. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

What TV show is Stacey Solomon doing now?

Stacey is returning to BBC One with the third series of her reality show, Stacey & Joe.

The fly-on-the-wall programme follows Stacey and her husband Joe Swash as they navigate family life, parenting and their various projects together.

The new series, titled In Too Deep, begins on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8pm on BBC One.

This time around, cameras follow Joe's ambitious plans to transform a lake into a fishing and glamping destination, with Stacey taking on the role of project manager.

The series also offers an insight into their busy family life, with their children growing up and the couple's ever-expanding collection of animals keeping them occupied.

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