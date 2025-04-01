Stacey Solomon facts: Age, husband, children and career revealed

Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

How old is Stacey Solomon, how did she become famous and who are her husband and children?

Stacey Solomon is embarking on her very own reality show, Stacey & Joe, which will document her life with husband Joe Swash and their children in Pickle Cottage.

After carving out a successful career presenting Sort Your Life Out, as well as partnering with brands like ASDA and Primark, Stacey has managed to earn an incredible fortune over the years.

Now with Stacey and Joe recently opening up about their relationship issues and revealing they aren't a "perfect couple", viewers are keen to see an insight into their family dynamic and learn more about their personal life.

Here is everything you need to know about Stacey including her age, career, husband and kids.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have filmed their first ever reality TV show. Picture: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff

How old is Stacey Solomon?

Stacey was born on October 4th 1998 and celebrated her 35th birthday in 2024. Despite her young years, Stacey has been through a lot, admitting she felt "out of control" when she was 17-years-old.

Wiring in her book Tap To Tidy, Stacey wrote: "At a young age - I was just 17 when I became pregnant - I became a mum myself.

"That meant there was me, my brother, my sister, my baby son, Zachary, and my mum all living in one small house, with no space to be messy. As such a young mum, I felt completely out of control and out of my depth.

"I had no idea what the h*** I was doing; it felt like all my decisions had been made for me and there was nothing I could do about that."

Stacey Solomon is taking part in the reality show Stacey & Joe. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

How did Stacey Solomon become famous?

Stacey first gained fame as a contestant on The X Factor back in 2009, with the star finishing in third place behind Joe McElderry and Olly Murs.

In 2010 Stacey went on to appear in I'm A Celebrity where she won the show, further catapulting her into fame. Since then she has gone on to carve out a successful presenting career, fronting shows such as Sort Your Life Out and Renovation Rescue.

Stacey Solomon was a contestant on The X Factor. Picture: ITV

Who is Stacey Solomon's husband?

Stacey is married to ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, with the couple tying the knot in 2022 at their home, Pickle Cottage.

The two met when Stacey starred in I'm A Celeb back in 2010, with the pair welcoming three children together over the years.

Speaking about their upcoming show, Joe opened up about their marriage, telling the BBC: "She's just the most wonderful person. She's kind, she's loving.

"I mean there's nothing about Stacey I would change. People love her in the streets and, imagine me, I'm so lucky, I get to spend the rest of my life with her."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash wed in 2022. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Who are Stacey Solomon's children?

Stacey is mother to five children and step-mother to Joe's son Harry.

The TV star shares her eldest son Zachary with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox and her second son Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

In 2019 Stacey and Joe welcomed their first child together, Rex, with their daughters Rose and Belle following in 2021 and 2023 respectively.