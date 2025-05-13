Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

13 May 2025, 13:27

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards
Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

With Sort Your Life Out failing to win an award at the BAFTAs, presenter Stacey Solomon has hit back at the judge's decision.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has said she's "gutted" not to have won a BAFTA for Sort Your Life Out after revealing her team "deserve" the award.

The mother-of-five attended the prestigious ceremony in her wedding dress alongside her husband ex-Eastenders actor Joe Swash and fellow Sort Your Life Out co-stars.

The series was shortlisted in the Factual Entertainment and Entertainment Performance categories, however the show missed out on the win.

Taking to Instagram the morning after the ceremony, Stacey decided to air her feelings towards BAFTA, saying she was "devastated".

Stacey Solomon as "gutted" to not win a BAFTA
Stacey Solomon as "gutted" to not win a BAFTA. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey began: "Good morning from the veg patch, about to do the morning water. We didn't win a BAFTA and I know I'm supposed to take it gracefully like a champ but I'll be honest I'm devastated.

"I'm not handling it very well, I'm not taking it very gracefully. I'm devastated for our whole team like I'm so gutted for our team. Everyone got dressed up and were really hopeful because I think because they work so hard.

"It's not an easy show to make, Sort Your Life Out, and the team work so hard to make it happen and they so deserve a BAFTA. The Sort Your Life Out team deserve a BAFTA and I'm devastated."

Stacey Solomon was hopeful Sort Your Life Out would win a BAFTA
Stacey Solomon was hopeful Sort Your Life Out would win a BAFTA. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She continued: "I'm not saying that everyone else didn't deserve their BAFTAs, they absolutely did. People think making TV is really easy and it's not so everyone deserves recognition but I'm just gutted for the whole Sort Your Life Out family because I do feel like they deserve a BAFTA, I'm going to say. I'm gutted."

Stacey went on to detail the intricacies of the show, saying: "We’ll pack up a house and within seven days that house is packed up, into vans, over to a warehouse, laid out on the floor.

"We go through it meticulously, we make sure it doesn’t just get chucked away. We donate, we recycle, we resell things. We put it all back and try and put it in systems to help families move forward…"

The Loose Women panelist then shook her hose in frustration adding "I'm gutted!"

Watch Stacey Solomon discuss her BAFTA loss here:

Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ after not winning BAFTA

Stacey's Sort Your Life Out co-star Dilly Carter also broke her silence on their BAFTA loss, stating: "Last one I promise, but so rare we all make it to a picture together - looking glam for these red carpet moments!

"We are so so proud of our whole @sortyourlifeout production and how far we have come and as long as people keep applying we will continue to be able to make the TV show YOU love.

"Thank you for all the support and getting us this far! #sortyourlifeout"

Fellow Sort Your Life out host Robert Bent shared Stacey's Instagram post with the comment: "@sortyourlifeout team You are the best. Let continue to change lives and help families."

Stacey Solomon reworked her wedding dress to wear to the BAFTAs
Stacey Solomon reworked her wedding dress to wear to the BAFTAs. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey's sister Jemma also supported her sibling, writing on Instagram: "You may not have won but you should be proud of everything you have achieved.

"If only it were a public vote I think things would have been a little different.... Just saying."

Sort Your Life Out began airing in 2021 and was first nominated for a BAFTA in 2022 in the Best Feature category.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight

Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital

Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest betting odds revealed

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle