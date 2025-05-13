Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

With Sort Your Life Out failing to win an award at the BAFTAs, presenter Stacey Solomon has hit back at the judge's decision.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has said she's "gutted" not to have won a BAFTA for Sort Your Life Out after revealing her team "deserve" the award.

The mother-of-five attended the prestigious ceremony in her wedding dress alongside her husband ex-Eastenders actor Joe Swash and fellow Sort Your Life Out co-stars.

The series was shortlisted in the Factual Entertainment and Entertainment Performance categories, however the show missed out on the win.

Taking to Instagram the morning after the ceremony, Stacey decided to air her feelings towards BAFTA, saying she was "devastated".

Stacey Solomon as "gutted" to not win a BAFTA. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey began: "Good morning from the veg patch, about to do the morning water. We didn't win a BAFTA and I know I'm supposed to take it gracefully like a champ but I'll be honest I'm devastated.

"I'm not handling it very well, I'm not taking it very gracefully. I'm devastated for our whole team like I'm so gutted for our team. Everyone got dressed up and were really hopeful because I think because they work so hard.

"It's not an easy show to make, Sort Your Life Out, and the team work so hard to make it happen and they so deserve a BAFTA. The Sort Your Life Out team deserve a BAFTA and I'm devastated."

Stacey Solomon was hopeful Sort Your Life Out would win a BAFTA. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She continued: "I'm not saying that everyone else didn't deserve their BAFTAs, they absolutely did. People think making TV is really easy and it's not so everyone deserves recognition but I'm just gutted for the whole Sort Your Life Out family because I do feel like they deserve a BAFTA, I'm going to say. I'm gutted."

Stacey went on to detail the intricacies of the show, saying: "We’ll pack up a house and within seven days that house is packed up, into vans, over to a warehouse, laid out on the floor.

"We go through it meticulously, we make sure it doesn’t just get chucked away. We donate, we recycle, we resell things. We put it all back and try and put it in systems to help families move forward…"

The Loose Women panelist then shook her hose in frustration adding "I'm gutted!"

Watch Stacey Solomon discuss her BAFTA loss here:

Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ after not winning BAFTA

Stacey's Sort Your Life Out co-star Dilly Carter also broke her silence on their BAFTA loss, stating: "Last one I promise, but so rare we all make it to a picture together - looking glam for these red carpet moments!

"We are so so proud of our whole @sortyourlifeout production and how far we have come and as long as people keep applying we will continue to be able to make the TV show YOU love.

"Thank you for all the support and getting us this far! #sortyourlifeout"

Fellow Sort Your Life out host Robert Bent shared Stacey's Instagram post with the comment: "@sortyourlifeout team You are the best. Let continue to change lives and help families."

Stacey Solomon reworked her wedding dress to wear to the BAFTAs. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey's sister Jemma also supported her sibling, writing on Instagram: "You may not have won but you should be proud of everything you have achieved.

"If only it were a public vote I think things would have been a little different.... Just saying."

Sort Your Life Out began airing in 2021 and was first nominated for a BAFTA in 2022 in the Best Feature category.