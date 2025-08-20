Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday.

By Hope Wilson

The Loose Women star has hit out after followers accused her of accepting a free holiday.

Stacey Solomon, 35, has broken her silence after followers branded her "smug" for holidaying at a £1,000 a night resort in Turkey alongside Molly-Mae Hague.

The Sort Your Life Out host enjoyed a getaway with her husband Joe Swash, 43, and children Zach, 17, Leighton, 13, Rex, five, Rose, three, and two-year-old Belle, however she was quick to receive backlash from fans who accused her of having a 'freebie' stay at the hotel.

However Stacey has taken a swipe at these critics, clarifying that she did in fact pay for the trip and argued that the family had an "incredible" time there.

Defending her luxury holiday, Stacey posted on Instagram: "This is the third time I’ve come back here. This wasn’t a free holiday. I just love this place so much and think it deserves the BEST reviews and tags ever because it’s just incredible."

She later added: "Our happy place @regnumthecrown. This is our third year coming back here which says a lot. I have NEVER been someone who goes back to the same place every year but it's perfect for all our children and their different ages.

"Nothing compares. It is very expensive. I do think it is worth every penny and more for what it has to offer. If I knew about this place earlier I would have had our honeymoon here and special holidays here because it's just insane."

This comes after the star's comments section was filled with backlash, with some fans called her "smug" for enjoying such an expensive vacation.

One user wrote: "Did you pay for your holiday this time?"

Another added: "So another well subsidized holiday for the entire family. It makes me throw up."

While a third stated: "The seriously smug family."

However the mother-of-five didn't let the comments dampen her holiday as she shared pictures of her family having fun in the sun.

It appears that Stacey also made a friend in Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, 26, after she and partner Tommy Fury, 26, stayed at the same resort with their two-year-old daughter Bambi.

Posting about their new friendship, Stacey wrote: "Got to spend the first part of our holiday with @MollyMae, @TommyFury and Bambi. Bumped into them at dinner one night and fell in love.

"Genuinely the nicest, most down to earth family. And Bambi omg I can't. Just the most kind hearted little one. Rose was gutted when she left! Can't wait for them to come to pickle cottage."

Whilst on holiday Stacey also opened up about her recent body transformation which saw her credit weight training as the reason for her changing appearance.

Writing about her weight loss, Stacey penned: "🌊 feeling beautiful 🌊 my sister hyped me up today & made me feel really pretty so I’m posting these 😂🖤 I love you Jem 🖤 also my 3 day blow dry made it to the pool cave for at least 3 mins #buzzing 😂 P.S my body looks a little different to last years summer holiday.

"I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going. I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss bitch strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary 😂

"I feel so much stronger this year which is so empowering & yes my body has changed but honestly I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful no matter what shape or size. So I suppose what I’m trying to say is… Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17 year old & carry all three of your toddlers in 40• heat & you’ll enjoy the journey more 🥹🖤"