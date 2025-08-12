Stacey Solomon reveals secret behind dramatic weight loss as she shares new update

12 August 2025, 11:46

Stacey Solomon has revealed her fitness journey
Stacey Solomon has revealed her fitness journey. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

The reality TV star has opened up about her incredible body transformation and revealed how she's achieved her fitness goals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 35, has revealed her recent weight loss transformation after beginning a new fitness regime which has seen her become "stronger."

The mother-of-five took to social media to show off her brand new look and confessed her motivation to change was due to her young family.

Stacey took to Instagram to share a number of photographs from her holiday to Turkey where she was joined by husband Joe Swash and kids Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

The Sort Your Life Out host penned: "🌊 feeling beautiful 🌊 my sister hyped me up today & made me feel really pretty so I’m posting these 😂🖤 I love you Jem 🖤 also my 3 day blow dry made it to the pool cave for at least 3 mins #buzzing 😂 P.S my body looks a little different to last years summer holiday. "

Stacey Solomon showed off her body transformation
Stacey Solomon showed off her body transformation. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She continued: "I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going. I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss b**** strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary 😂

"I feel so much stronger this year which is so empowering & yes my body has changed but honestly I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful no matter what shape or size. So I suppose what I’m trying to say is… Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17 year old & carry all three of your toddlers in 40• heat & you’ll enjoy the journey more 🥹🖤"

Stacey Solomon has credited weight training as the reason for her body transformation
Stacey Solomon has credited weight training as the reason for her body transformation. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Sources have previously opened up about Stacey's weight loss, with one insider telling Bella: "Stacey hasn’t been hitting the gym or using any 'skinny jabs'.

"But she’s been eating smaller meals and eating more frequently and avoiding all the crisps and treats. She’s also put the weight loss down to being a busy mum. Between running around looking after her kids and their many pets, and getting her hands dirty in the garden, she’s on the go all day long and rarely has time to sit and eat a big meal.

"Stacey hates the scales, and goes by what she sees in the mirror and how her clothes fit. She has gone down two dress sizes but isn’t governed by sizes and labels – she wears what feels and looks good. Like every woman, Stacey has her less likeable areas. But her tummy looks incredible after having five kids – and after she’s had each baby, she’s got into better shape than before!"

Stacey Solomon is on holiday with husband Joe Swash and kids Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon is on holiday with husband Joe Swash and kids Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This latest post from Stacey comes after she was 'mum-shamed' as fans noticed Joe's son Harry from a previous relationship appeared to be missing from the holiday.

After the Loose Women star shared snaps from the holiday, many followers took to the comment section to ask where Harry was.

One user wrote: "Lovely family pic. Wish Joe eldest son was included more."

Another said: "Why is Joe's eldest son never with them"

While a third added: "I agree would be nice for them to acknowledge they're missing one!"

However it appears that Stacey does have a close bond with Harry as she has previously supported him on social media, with Joe also explaining that Harry lives with his mum, Emma Sophocleous, and she prefers to keep him out of the public eye.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings revealed

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without his family present

David and Victoria Beckham fear Brooklyn has 'quit the family' after vow renewal snub

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date, tracks, cover art and fan theories
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston says Matthew Perry’s death is ‘for the better’ in devastating confession

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Inside Toni and Cach's relationship after Love Island win

Love Island

Millie Macintosh has clarified the timeline between her relationships with Hugo Taylor and Professor Green

Millie Mackintosh explains Hugo Taylor and Professor Green 'cross-over' mistake

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley appears in Toy Story

Disney theory 'reveals' Inside Out's Riley has main role in Toy Story

TV & Movies

Dejon has broken his silence after the release of Surviving Dejon

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on book 'Surviving Dejon' after his brother's sister publishes tell-all

Love Island

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

Chad Michael Murray reveals real motivation behind taking 'heartthrob' roles

Fans are desperate to know if Harry and Shakira's rocky romance will last.

Are Love Island's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

There is a correct way to wash your socks

Expert reveals common laundry mistake almost everyone makes

Lifestyle

The King is set to deliver a historic address next Friday.

King Charles to address the nation next week as Buckingham Palace releases statement

Royals

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is airing this month

Ozzy Osbourne documentary date, channel and time revealed

The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics.

Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with special edition stamps featuring iconic scenes

Lifestyle

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island

Dejon said he takes "full accountability" for his actions.

Love Island's Dejon hits back at 'narcissist' claims after relative brands him 'manipulative'

Love Island

A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga

New bombshell claim in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA row revealed

Chris Hughes recalled the moment he told JoJo Siwa he had feelings for her.

Chris Hughes reveals sweet old-fashioned way he confessed his feelings for JoJo Siwa

The Freakier Friday soundtrack has been released

Freakier Friday soundtrack revealed as songs released

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.

Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

Kelsey's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year.

Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children
Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour.

Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

Love Island

Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion

Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Love Island

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence

Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

Love Island

Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media.

Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up