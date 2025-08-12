Stacey Solomon reveals secret behind dramatic weight loss as she shares new update

Stacey Solomon has revealed her fitness journey. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

The reality TV star has opened up about her incredible body transformation and revealed how she's achieved her fitness goals.

Stacey Solomon, 35, has revealed her recent weight loss transformation after beginning a new fitness regime which has seen her become "stronger."

The mother-of-five took to social media to show off her brand new look and confessed her motivation to change was due to her young family.

Stacey took to Instagram to share a number of photographs from her holiday to Turkey where she was joined by husband Joe Swash and kids Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

The Sort Your Life Out host penned: "🌊 feeling beautiful 🌊 my sister hyped me up today & made me feel really pretty so I’m posting these 😂🖤 I love you Jem 🖤 also my 3 day blow dry made it to the pool cave for at least 3 mins #buzzing 😂 P.S my body looks a little different to last years summer holiday. "

Stacey Solomon showed off her body transformation. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

She continued: "I am actually so proud of myself because I’ve stuck to my weight training consistently since February. Kept quiet and just got my head down & kept going. I genuinely only do it because I want to be so strong. Like boss b**** strong. I want to forever be able to pick up my babies with ease & carry double buggies on my shoulder when necessary 😂

"I feel so much stronger this year which is so empowering & yes my body has changed but honestly I loved my body aesthetically last year as much as I do this year. I’ve always been beautiful no matter what shape or size. So I suppose what I’m trying to say is… Don’t commit to fitness just for the looks. Do it so you can wrestle your 17 year old & carry all three of your toddlers in 40• heat & you’ll enjoy the journey more 🥹🖤"

Stacey Solomon has credited weight training as the reason for her body transformation. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Sources have previously opened up about Stacey's weight loss, with one insider telling Bella: "Stacey hasn’t been hitting the gym or using any 'skinny jabs'.

"But she’s been eating smaller meals and eating more frequently and avoiding all the crisps and treats. She’s also put the weight loss down to being a busy mum. Between running around looking after her kids and their many pets, and getting her hands dirty in the garden, she’s on the go all day long and rarely has time to sit and eat a big meal.

"Stacey hates the scales, and goes by what she sees in the mirror and how her clothes fit. She has gone down two dress sizes but isn’t governed by sizes and labels – she wears what feels and looks good. Like every woman, Stacey has her less likeable areas. But her tummy looks incredible after having five kids – and after she’s had each baby, she’s got into better shape than before!"

Stacey Solomon is on holiday with husband Joe Swash and kids Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This latest post from Stacey comes after she was 'mum-shamed' as fans noticed Joe's son Harry from a previous relationship appeared to be missing from the holiday.

After the Loose Women star shared snaps from the holiday, many followers took to the comment section to ask where Harry was.

One user wrote: "Lovely family pic. Wish Joe eldest son was included more."

Another said: "Why is Joe's eldest son never with them"

While a third added: "I agree would be nice for them to acknowledge they're missing one!"

However it appears that Stacey does have a close bond with Harry as she has previously supported him on social media, with Joe also explaining that Harry lives with his mum, Emma Sophocleous, and she prefers to keep him out of the public eye.