Stacey Solomon in explosive row with son Zach, 17, as he swears at her on camera

3 April 2025, 15:13 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 16:02

Stacey launched into son Zach for swearing at her on camera.
Stacey launched into son Zach for swearing at her on camera. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The mother-of-five confronted her teenage son Zachary when he lashed out during a furious row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon was forced to call out her teenage son's behaviour on camera when he swore at her during a heated argument over chores.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, came to blows with Zachary while filming for her new reality show Stacey & Joe after she became increasingly frustrated with his attitude.

The two locked horns in a furious row when the 17-year-old snapped following a late-night party with his friends, which didn't wrap up until 4am.

When the mother-of-five joked she was going to wake up his mates to take out the bins and help with "clearing up the bottom of the garden", he fired back: "No! What are you doing - you're p***ing me off!"

The telly star let rip over the 17-year-old's attitude.
The telly star let rip over the 17-year-old's attitude. Picture: BBC

Stacey was quick to confront her eldest son, who she shares with ex-partner Dean Cox, for swearing during the scene and laid into his language, despite the presence of the BBC crew.

The telly star, who recently admitted her marriage to Joe Swash was difficult at times, raged: "If you swear at me one more time Zach - no, I'm not joking.

"No, just because there is people here doesn't mean I won't have that argument with you.

"No, you won't do that!"

The tense scene played on during the first episode of Stacey & Joe.
The tense scene played on during the first episode of Stacey & Joe. Picture: BBC

Zachary was already on thin ice from the night before when his party finished later than expected.

He had previously agreed with his mum that he would wake up by 11am to help tidy up the mess, but was still in his room at 12:45pm.

The Loose Women panellist, whose new series gives fans a glimpse into life at Pickle Cottage, fumed at the teen and his pals, saying: "Right, it's not cool and it's not clever.

"I am happy you had a great time but the party is over!"

The tense moment played out during the first instalment of the reality show she currently stars in alongside husband Joe Swash, 42.

Stacey admitted she and 17-year-old Zach are more like friends.
Stacey admitted she and 17-year-old Zach are more like friends. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the episode, the busy working mum had confessed that she parents Zachary differently to her youngest children.

She admitted she and her eldest son's relationship was based around friendship, with her treating the 17-year-old more like a mate due to their age gap.

Stacey gave birth to Zach when she was just 18 years old, long before she shot to fame on The X Factor.

She has since gone on to have four more children, Leighton, 12, Rex, 5, Rose, 3, and Belle, 2.

Her new reality series follows the beloved TV star, her famous husband and their blended family of six, which also includes Joe Swash's son Harry, as they navigate life together at their Essex mansion.

