Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash's sweet reason for leaving Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are selling their beloved family home, Pickle Cottage. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

TV stars Stacey and Joe have confirmed it's time for a "new chapter" with their children in shock personal move.

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Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash have taken to Instagram to confirm a surprise personal move that none of their fans saw coming.

In a long and emotional statement on their social media pages, the TV stars have revealed they are leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage for a new home.

After giving birth to two children there, and of course getting married in their own garden, Stacey and Joe confessed they are incredibly sad to leave but it's time for a "new chapter".

Stacey began: "I can't believe we're actually making this video. It feels so weird. Oh gosh, we are leaving Pickle Cottage. We are moving out of Pickle Cottage which I never ever thought I would say."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash said the decision to move was difficult for them and the family. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey confirmed the move was "imminent" and that they decided to remain private about the matter because it was such a "massive decision" for them to make, especially with six children between them.

She continued: "Pickle Cottage is our dream house. As soon as we moved there we fell in love with it. I still love it so so so much. It's a really special place to us."

So why are Stacey and Joe leaving Pickle Cottage? The couple spoke about their dreams to adopt animals and grow more vegetables on their land and needed a bigger outdoor space to make those plans happen.

Talking about their new home, Joe said: "We fell in love. It wasn't an easy decision. We're leaving behind somewhere we've built our lives together. But we've found somewhere where we can see our family growing and flourishing."

Stacey Solomon revealed growing her own vegetables is a huge reason they're moving. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

They called their new home a "project" and "really different" but admitted they were excited to renovate and "bring it back to life".

The couple bought Pickle Cottage in 2021 and it's become a huge part of their family, featuring on their TV shows and social media pages as they renovated.

Stacey gave birth to her two daughters Rose and Belle in the house and her and Joe also had a marriage ceremony in the back garden in 2022.

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