Sealed with a kiss! Stacey Solomon introduces newborn son to his brothers

Stacey Solomon shares a kiss with Leighton, 6. Picture: Instagram

By Beci Wood

Stacey Solomon has shared the moment she introduced her new bundle of joy to his elder brothers in adorable new pictures.

The stunning black and white pictures see Zachary, 11, and Leighton, 6, leaning in for a kiss while Stacey cradles her newborn son.

Another snap sees the four of them gazing happily at the new addition.

The Loose Woman panellist gave birth on Thursday 23rd May with her partner Joe Swash by her side.

It was Joe who announced the birth of their son on Thursday, sharing a picture on his and Stacey's social media, captioning it with a loving tribute to his partner and new baby.

He wrote: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

“We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months.

“I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans."

He went on: “I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X.”

The couple were praised for sharing a realistic picture from a birth, including the blood-splattered towel from labour.

Fans rushed to congratulate them on posting a natural and "beautiful" image for others.