Meet Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's children

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have six children as part of their blended family. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Between them, Stacey and Joe have six children including four sons and two daughters - here's everything you need to know from their names to ages.

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Stacey Solomon and husband Joe Swash are back for a third season of their family reality TV series Stacey & Joe, giving us another insight into their career and home life.

Set to feature all of their children, this collection of episodes looks at life away from their home as they attempt to set up a fishing and glamping business.

This series will still heavily feature the family home, known famously as Pickle Cottage, despite the fact Stacey, Joe and their children have now moved. It has not been reported whether this'll be mentioned in the fly-on-the-wall series.

However, while we get to follow the family around for yet more adventures, we take a closer look at their children including their names and ages.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon proudly include their kids in everything they do. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Who are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's children?

Harry

Age: 19 (born June 2007)

Harry is Joe's son from another relationship and the eldest of their brood.

His firstborn has chosen to remain away from the spotlight and rarely features in any of the family's documentaries or Instagram posts, but the couple insist he's very much a part of their family.

In a past interview, Stacey confirmed they don't publicly share information on Harry to respect his and his mum's wishes but that "behind the scenes, they’re very much on every stocking, in every book, in every photo".

Joe split with Harry's mum Emma six months after his was born.

Zachary

Age: 18 (born March 2008)

Zachary was Stacey's first born son whom she welcomed when she was just 17 years old. She has been very open about the struggles of being a teenage mum in past interviews but has thanked her son for changing her life.

Zachary, who she welcomed with teenage sweetheart Dean Cox, turned the huge milestone of 18 this year and to celebrate, Stacey penned him a heartfelt message on social media which read: "Today is all about you Zachary. 18 wonderful years of you. We are SO lucky. Now let’s go OUT out @zachsolomon08."

Now in his late teens, Zachary happily features on the family reality show and has even escorted his mum on the red carpet.

Stacey and Joe's first child together is their son Rex. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Leighton

Age: 14 (born May 2012)

Four years after welcoming her firstborn, Stacey introduced son Leighton to the world alongside his dad Aaron Barnum.

Also regularly featuring in family projects, it's said he's the most camera-shy after she posted a birthday message for him. She wrote: "He doesn't like a big fuss, and he hates pictures, so this is a rare one he likes and it's Arsenal and a takeaway for our 14-year-old incredible little man.

"We love you to the moon and back Leighton! You are literally sunshine. We are never not laughing when you're around. Happy Birthday Leight."

Rex

Age: 7 (born May 2019)

Rex is the first child Stacey and Joe share together and at the time said they were "excited" to "tie" their families up together.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy in late February 2019 and Rex arrived one month early in May.

Rose

Age: 5 (born October 2021)

Welcomed two years after her big brother Rex, Rose was the first daughter for Stacey and Joe.

The couple confirmed her full name is Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash when she was first born. As both Rose and Stacey share the same birthday, 'Opal' comes from their shared birthstone while 'Esme' means "loved".

Stacey Solomon has three sons, two daughters and a step son. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Belle

Age: 3 (born February 2026)

The youngest of the family is daughter Belle whose name was chosen to go beautifully with her sister's.

Following her birth, Stacey wrote: "Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

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