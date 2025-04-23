Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash turn to couple's therapy to tackle marriage issues

23 April 2025, 16:55 | Updated: 23 April 2025, 16:58

Their BBC reality series shares a real insight into their marriage.
Their BBC reality series shares a real insight into their marriage.

By Claire Blackmore

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have previously opened up about their relationship not being as 'perfect' as it seems.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have lifted the lid on their relationship struggles during a tense therapy session, which was filmed for their BBC reality show.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, and the ex-Eastenders actor, 42, gave fans an honest look at life behind close doors at Pickle Cottage in the latest episode of their hit six-part series, Stacey & Joe.

In the new instalment, the mother-of-five revealed she had signed up for couple's counselling with her soap star husband to unpack the "negativity" in their marriage.

During the heated meeting, the celebrity pair became increasingly frustrated with each other and eventually came to blows in front of their on-screen therapist.

Stacey felt frustrated during the couple's therapy session.
Stacey felt frustrated during the couple's therapy session.

"You fail to recognise anything that I'm saying to you," an exasperated Stacey said in the scene.

While Joe responded: "I've heard nothing but negative stuff."

The TV presenter's face of thunder was caught on camera, hinting at more trouble in paradise for the busy parents, who previously admitted things weren't "perfect" at home.

The most recent chapter of their story also saw Joe open up to his sisters about his ADHD, as well as his plans to try couple's therapy for the first time.

Speaking to Shana Swash, 34, who starred alongside her brother in Eastenders, the father-of-four talked about replacing his new medication and trying additional treatment, saying: "Stacey wants me to do it alongside some therapy, which I'm not against.

"But I don't really fancy all that to be fair. Just give me the medication and just let me get on with it."

Joe accused Stacey of being 'negative' about their relationship.
Joe accused Stacey of being 'negative' about their relationship.

Shana thought it was a good idea for Joe to delve into his past on a deeper level and encouraged him to be open to therapy.

She told her older brother: "You have to explore different routes and different reasons and different things that have happened in your life.

"You can't just go 'give me the medication' and it'll all be okay."

Joe took her advice on board, saying: "Well, I'll do a couple of sessions. Stacey wants me to go and then see what happens then, yeah?"

The Eastenders actor recently opened up about his struggle with ADHD.
The Eastenders actor recently opened up about his struggle with ADHD.

When the I'm A Celeb winner confessed later in the episode that he wasn't "overly keen" on seeing a counsellor, his other sister Casie said: "I know, but it is helpful for a lot of people."

While Shana agreed: "I know, I think it would be. Don't roll your eyes."

Joe shot back at his siblings, telling them: "I'm gonna do it. I told you I was gonna do it. Just not looking forward to that bit, you know what I mean?"

"I think you'll get a lot out of it," continued Shana.

Joe added: "I'm on the journey now so I just need to stick to it and hopefully see some changes."

