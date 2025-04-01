Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash say 'explosive arguments' are the secret to happy marriage

1 April 2025, 12:28 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 12:31

The pair opened up about their marriage ahead of their new reality series, Stacey & Joe.
The pair opened up about their marriage ahead of their new reality series, Stacey & Joe. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Stacey Solomon admitted that frequent rows with her husband Joe Swash 'stop resentment from building up'.

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and husband Joe Swash keep their marriage strong by making sure they argue enough behind closed doors.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 35, shared the highs and lows of her relationship during a bombshell new interview about life with the ex-Eastenders star, 43, at Pickle Cottage – explaining the secret to her happy marriage is to "fight it out".

The loved-up pair, who tied the knot in a romantic ceremony back in 2022, opened up about their "normal" struggles off-camera and confessed that frequent rows are what helps keep "resentment" at bay.

Ahead of their new reality show, Stacey & Joe, the Loose Women panellist admitted her marriage wasn't always a bed of roses and that adjusting to each other's needs was "hard" but they make it work.

Stacey and Joe have been married since 2022.
Stacey and Joe have been married since 2022. Picture: BBC

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their hit podcast NewlyWeds, Stacey questioned the idea of a "perfect relationship", saying: "Is there such a thing, though?

"I think sometimes it's really good and sometimes it's really c**p ain't it?

"I think sometimes, everyone's looking for this perfect partner, when actually the perfect one is the one you want to kill half the time and are in love with half the time."

The couple have a blended brood of six children; Zachary, Leighton, Harry, Rex, Rose, and Belle.
The couple have a blended brood of six children; Zachary, Leighton, Harry, Rex, Rose, and Belle. Picture: Instagram

When asked how she and Joe make their marriage work alongside bringing up a blended family of six, Stacey explained: "Fight it out.

"Always have an argument if there's something on your mind. The worst thing we could do, and the thing that splits us apart the most, is building resentment and not saying what we're thinking.

"As soon as we have it out and say, 'I hate this, this is p*****g me off', that's when everything lets go and you can reset and start from zero to be back on the same page again."

Joe chimed in, agreeing with his wife of three years and added: "Also, embrace the hatred sometimes. It's natural."

The married couple got candid on the Newlyweds podcast, hosted by Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo.
The married couple got candid on the Newlyweds podcast, hosted by Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo. Picture: Instagram

The couple's sleeping arrangements were also a hot topic of conversation during the podcast, with Stacey admitting her husband would "rather sleep in a separate room" because he gets "clammy" during the night.

Joe revealed: "Sometimes, like, I could wake up in our bed and we'll have all the three kids in bed, and the two dogs and then I'm like 'No, I think this is the time I step out and go down to the sofa'."

Despite the I'm A Celeb winner deciding to leave the marital bed, he joked he wouldn't miss much anyway as Stacey isn't as affectionate as he is.

"The best thing is when we're in bed, like, I'll get a two-minute window of... she'll give me a cuddle and she's like, 'No I need to be left alone'," to which Stacey replied: "I have to."

The TV stars admitted their marriage wasn&squot;t "perfect".
The TV stars admitted their marriage wasn't "perfect". Picture: Instagram

The revealing insight into their marriage comes ahead of the BBC series, which follows the famous couple at home alongside children Belle, two, Rose, three, Rex, five, and Stacey's sons Leighton, 12, and Zachary, 16.

Explaining the reality show will be a true and candid look into the Solomon-Swash household at their Tudor-style Essex mansion, Stacey added: "We wanted it to be real.

"We wanted it to be like a real taste of what it's like to be in our family and with the kids and stuff. So yeah, it's no holds barred."

