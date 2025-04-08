Stacey Solomon left frustrated after Joe Swash lets kids cause chaos at Pickle Cottage

Stacey and Joe come to blows in episode two of their reality show. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

The couple's latest TV row sees Joe hang up on Stacey after the pair clashed in a heated argument over parenting.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get caught up in a blazing row during the latest episode of their hit BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe.

The married couple, whose fly-on-the-wall series follows the couple's hectic family life at Pickle Cottage, clashed over the phone when the Sort Your Life Out star, 35, slammed her husband for allowing their kids to eat baked beans on the sofa.

While the ex-Eastenders actor, 43, was away filming for a new TV show, the pair, who have six children between them, tried to talk things through on camera but their heated conversation took a drastic turn for the worse.

Things escalated after Joe revealed he was expecting Stacey to phone back and apologise following their initial clash, but instead ended with him hanging up on his wife.

Joe hung up on Stacey after he accused her of overreacting. Picture: BBC

During the explosive row, Stacey explained: "The argument was I came home and thought I’m going to tidy the front room because the front room is a s***hole and all over my sofas was beans!

Joe, who claimed the mess wasn't that bad, replied: "Nope, how many baked beans were on the sofa?”

Stacey said: "About 10 baked beans!"

Clearly frustrated with Joe's dinner decision, she insisted she would never let their children eat food that stains so easily on the sofa.

The doting dad hit back at Stacey, saying: "I’m not you! You go on as if you’ve never ever given those kids food in the front room, which would be a lie!"

The celebrity couple have given fans a glimpse into family life at Pickle Cottage. Picture: BBC

But the mother-of-five was adamant she wouldn't risk ruining their furniture, explaining: "I might give them a biscuit on the sofa but I would never sit there and give them beans on toast on the sofa."

Joe went on to accuse his wife of being dramatic and claimed he was trying his best to care for the children, saying: "Your reaction to me giving the kids beans on toast on the sofa is an overreaction. You’re out of order Stace. I spent the day looking after the kids. I cooked them lunch…"

Despite his argument that he was on childcare duty, Stacey explained that it was his job as a parent to look after his brood.

She said: "You’re a dad. That is a normal thing to do is to have your kids!"

Joe let the kids eat baked beans on the sofa, much to Stacey's dismay. Picture: BBC

The tense scene played out while Joe, who shares Rex, 5, Rose, 3, and Belle, 2, with Stacey, was miles away sleeping in a hotel due to work commitments.

When the conversation became too much, Joe put the phone down on his wife after he said: "I’ll speak to you later. I’m done. I’m done with this conversation, have a lovely evening Stace."

Visibly frustrated by the whole event, Stacey later confessed to the cameras: "It’s not just the beans. The beans are like the icing on the cake of all the things I have to go around and pick up…."

It's not the first time the couple's troubles have been caught on camera as Stacey and Joe lift the lid on their personal life.

Stacey & Joe first look trailer

She previously confessed that she and her husband were "not the perfect couple", despite what fans see on their picture-perfect social media accounts.

Stacey told The Sun: "I think in terms of what we've learned by each other is that there's things that - we're not a perfect couple."

"We've never said we're a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn't happen often."

Speaking about their revealing reality show, Joe added: "It was our responsibility to show the real, the highs and the lows, you know, it's not all bed of roses.

"Sometimes we argue and that's got to be shown as well."