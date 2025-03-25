Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in explosive row: 'Life is not what it seems'

Stacey confessed her family life wasn't as rosy as it appeared. . Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Stacey Solomon was left furious when her husband Joe Swash was five hours late to take care of their kids so she could work.

Stacey Solomon has admitted that "life is not always what it seems" for her and Joe Swash after the two were caught up in an explosive argument over childcare in recent weeks.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 35, was left frustrated when she was forced to look after their young children while trying to attend an important business meeting – all while Joe was out fishing.

The former soap star, 43, was running five hours late back from his trip, leaving the mother-of-five to care for the kids at the same time as attempting to work on her perfume launch.

When he finally arrived home at Pickle Cottage, Stacey was fuming and humiliated by her husband's careless actions, which were caught on camera as part of their new reality show.

The couple have been together for almost a decade. Picture: Instagram

During the revealing scenes in the brand new series, titled Stacey & Joe, viewers will see the Loose Women panellist grow increasingly angry at her partner's tardiness, despite him promising not to be late.

Eventually, the cheeky chappy turned up at their huge Essex mansion and declared: "There was an accident on the road... otherwise I would have been here 20 minutes earlier."

Visibly disappointed, Stacey hit back: "You're five hours late," adding: "Sometimes I don’t think Joe realises the repercussions. It's all a laugh and a joke but that meeting was really important to me."

Speaking about the tense scene and why it was important to keep it in the show, Joe confessed he wanted to remain transparent about the challenges he and Stacey go through bringing up a busy brood of six.

He told The Mirror: "So many people represent their lives as being so perfect on Instagram. It's our responsibility to show the real - the highs and the lows.

"It's not all a bed of roses. Sometimes we argue."

Stacey and Joe have a blended family of six children. Picture: Instagram

The BBC series follows the pair's family life at home in Essex and will feature Stacey and Joe, along with Zachary, 17, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, plus dogs Peanut and Teddy.

Stacey added that filming her rows with Joe have actually benefited them as a couple as they watch the footage back in an attempt to learn and grow.

She explained: "You might go to see somebody and talk through your relationship and they might give you advice, but you never get to witness when you're bickering between each other.

"We found that really interesting. There’s definitely things in our communication where we're like, 'Wow, we could do that better. And we could talk about this more..’

"It opens you up to the development of your relationship that you don't always see, in everyday life, because a lot of the time you're just trudging through to get to the next day."

The couple are set to star in a new reality show about their family life. Picture: Instagram

Stacey admitted she is even using the difficult scenes as an incentive to try and change some of her behaviours, adding: "I am trying to pick my battles. Sometimes I will watch myself and go, ‘Oh, gosh, you didn't really need to pick up on that.’ There's bigger issues."

And it looks like her husband of three years agrees, with Joe adding: "Sometimes I need to sit back, I need to listen instead of being so defensive.

"The main thing I've learned is that I've just got the most amazing family and most amazing kids. They're our little legacies."