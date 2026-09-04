Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash make further announcement about leaving Pickle Cottage

4 September 2026, 11:47

Stacey Solomon has been forced to clear up a major misunderstanding after revealing that she and husband Joe Swash are leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage.
Stacey Solomon has been forced to clear up a major misunderstanding after revealing she and husband Joe Swash are leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

TV stars Stacey Solomon and her husband have clarified what the couple's move means for Joe's beloved fishing project.

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Stacey Solomon has been forced to clear up a major misunderstanding after revealing that she and husband Joe Swash are leaving their beloved Pickle Cottage.

The couple stunned fans on Wednesday when they announced they would soon be saying goodbye to the £1.2 million property, where they have spent the past five years building their family life.

But amid the emotional reaction to the news, one detail in particular left fans concerned: what would happen to Joe's much-loved fishing lake?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were emotional over the announcement of leaving Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were emotional over the announcement of leaving Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

Stacey, 36, quickly stepped in to reassure them the two things are not actually connected.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former X Factor star explained: "For all of you asking about Joe's lake... it's not at Pickle Cottage and is very much still Joe's passion project that he will continue to love and grow."

The clarification came after Joe, who has previously shared glimpses of his customised two-acre fishing lake, had prompted fans to wonder whether the project would be affected by the couple's move.

While Pickle Cottage may be coming to an end for the family, Joe's outdoor project is therefore set to continue.

The decision to leave their home marks a significant change for Stacey and Joe, who moved into the Tudor-style home in 2021.

Pickle Cottage has become closely associated with their family, as well as Stacey's love of transforming spaces through DIY.

The couple paid £1.2 million for the property, which boasts traditional fireplaces and wooden beams alongside an outdoor swimming pool and utility room.

It also holds some particularly precious memories, with Stacey and Joe marrying in an intimate garden ceremony at the property in July 2022, and Stacey also welcomed two of her daughters there.

The couple kept their plans to leave private until the move became official, with new owners securing the cottage.

Stacey admitted she had once imagined they would remain there indefinitely, and described the decision as something she had "never, ever thought" she would be making.

Now, however, the family is preparing for a very different chapter. Stacey and Joe have hinted their next home will offer considerably more space.

Rather than revealing the precise location or property, they said they wanted to "move further out" and "get a bit more land".

For Stacey, the appeal appears to be less about finding another finished dream home and more about taking on another creative challenge.

The couple have described their future property as a "project" that is "something really really different" and in need of "a lot of love".

Their plans could include an enormous vegetable patch, space to keep horses and even the possibility of rescuing animals.

The move will also mean a new family set-up for Stacey and Joe's large brood.

Their children include Rex, seven, Rose, four, Belle, three, Stacey's sons Zachary, 18, and Leighton, 14, as well as Joe's son Harry.

Although fans may be sad to see the end of the Pickle Cottage era, Stacey has already suggested there is plenty more to come.

"If you're sad we're leaving, we're sorry," she said, before teasing what sounds like another major home transformation.

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