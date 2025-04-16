Stacey Solomon comforts Joe Swash as he breaks down in tears over health battle

Joe Swash was in tears after discussing his ADHD with Stacey Solomon. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

Joe Swash bravely opened up about his diagnosis to wife Stacey Solomon in the most recent episode of their reality TV show.

Joe Swash, 43, broke down in tears during the latest episode of Stacey & Joe and had to be comforted by Stacey Solomon, 35, after opening up about his health battle.

During an emotional scene, the former EastEnders actor has spoken out about his ADHD diagnosis and the difficulties he has experienced throughout his life.

The father-of-four became overwhelmed when discussing his childhood, saying: "Being a kid, I don't think ADHD back then was even recognised, so I had ADHD and a touch of dyslexia, so I really got tarred with the brush of being a naughty kid."

He added: "When I was a kid and when I was at school, I wasn't a bad person, I wasn't a bad boy. I was just misunderstood and I always had to pay the consequences for it because no one understood that it was coming from a different place."

Joe Swash has opened up about his health. Picture: BBC

Later on in the programme, viewers saw Joe meet a psychiatrist as he wanted to "get a grip" of his ADHD as he wasn't in the best place at the moment.

The pair discussed the actor changing ADHD medication, with Joe then telling Stacey: "It was nice to speak to him, because he understands the ins and outs of what's going on.

"It's opened up a little box of worms for me where it goes a little bit deeper than I thought it would go."

Joe Swash then told Stacey Solomon how the appointment went. Picture: BBC

Moved by her husband's words, Stacey then said: "I do know what you mean, and I do understand and I know that's hard to revisit and I know that's difficult to think about but ultimately you're a good person Joe and you're not able to be your best self at the moment.

"You don't deserve that to be happening to you at this point in your life, you've worked too hard, you've given too much love to your family.

"This is about getting back on your feet and staying consistently in a place where you feel comfortable, safe, loved.

"Do it for yourself, you deserve better than how you've been living, Joe."

Stacey Solomon comforted Joe Swash after his appointment. Picture: BBC

This prompted the 43-year-old to breakdown into tears, with Stacey quickly rushing to his side to give Joe a hug.

After going off camera to collect himself, Stacey then told cameras: "I’m just so relieved that he’s actually gone."

"I would love to know what I can actually do to support him because I try my hardest but I think sometimes I probably escalate the situation because I get frustrated.

"I just want to be there to support Joe whatever that means."