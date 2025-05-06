Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash

6 May 2025, 11:53

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.
Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show. Picture: BBC

By Claire Blackmore

Stacey Solomon is reportedly worried about the way she and husband Joe Swash have come across in their BBC reality series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon is reportedly regretting her decision to lift the lid on her personal life with husband Joe Swash after the couple's troubles have left them open to criticism.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter, 35, allowed a film crew into Pickle Cottage for the BBC reality show, aiming to show viewers what really happened behind closed doors at their £1.2million Essex mansion.

Starring the celebrity pair and their children Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, along with Stacey's two boys Zach, 17, and Leighton, 12, the series took a candid look at the Solomon-Swash's busy life as a blended family.

However, a TV insider has now claimed the mother-of-five is having second thoughts about the fly-on-the-wall production as she is concerned about the way she and Joe have come across.

The married couple let fans in on their counselling session.
The married couple let fans in on their counselling session. Picture: BBC

A source told The Sun: "Stacey is regretting signing up to do the show. She’s not used to the backlash they are getting as everything she touches normally turns to gold."

Reports suggest the Loose Women panellist, who first met Joe in 2010, has struggled with the negative feedback they have received from fans following a string of arguments captured on camera.

Stacey and Joe previously came to blows in the show after the ex-Eastenders actor arrived home five hours late from a fishing trip, causing the busy mum to struggle through a business meeting whilst caring for their young kids.

Following his return, the pair, who tied the knot in 2022, had a heated row – something which Stacey reportedly felt judged for.

The insider added: "She feels like she is coming across as bossy. He can’t manage anything without her, so she is forced to be the 'grown up'. It’s caused friction."

The mother-of-five is reportedly worried about how the couple have come across.
The mother-of-five is reportedly worried about how the couple have come across. Picture: Instagram

Stacey and Joe have been open about their relationship struggles in recent episodes, with one showing them attending a heated therapy session.

Speaking to a counsellor for the tell-all series, they got frank about their marital problems, with Joe telling his wife in the scene: "All I am doing is trying to dedicate myself to my family and do everything I possibly can, every minute of the day.

"Then to sit here and listen to the fact that I am a huge problem — all I am hearing is that I am a huge problem in Stacey’s perfect life.'

Stacey replied, explaining that communication was the main problem for her: "I would say this is our biggest issue in our whole relationship.

"I cannot say anything without you taking it so personally as an attack on you as a whole person."

The couple vowed to be transparent about their relationship.
The couple vowed to be transparent about their relationship. Picture: BBC

Despite the I'm A Celeb winner's reservations about the reality series, one positive that allegedly came from it was the couple's stint with a therapist.

The insider told OK!: "They underestimated how difficult it was going to be doing this reality show and having cameras around, and watching it back hasn’t been the easiest thing.

"The pressures of all the kids and work while balancing their relationship has been hard, they won’t deny that.

"They’re going to therapy because they love each other and would never want to get to the point where they don’t want to be together anymore.

"Yes, there have been ups and downs and it’s been quite a rollercoaster - but they know there’s no shame in therapy and both realise it’s the best thing for their relationship and to iron out their issues."

Stacey & Joe first look trailer

While the explosive rows shown in Stacey & Joe may have raised some eyebrows among fans, the pair previously confessed they were adamant on showing their authentic marriage – arguments included.

Before the series aired, Joe told Closer: "So many people represent their lives as being so perfect on Instagram. It’s our responsibility to show the real – the highs and the lows. It’s not all a bed of roses. Sometimes we argue."

While Stacey revealed to OK!: "What you see is what you get. What we’ve learnt about each other is that we’re not a perfect couple.

"We’ve never said we’re a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn’t happen often."

